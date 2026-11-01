Unstoppable! Kylian Mbappe maintains 100% scoring record in La Liga after extending remarkable streak against Racing Santander

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Kylian Mbappe has continued his extraordinary record in Spanish football by maintaining a perfect scoring record against every opponent he has encountered in La Liga. The French superstar was the hero once again for Real Madrid as they traveled to face Racing Santander on Sunday afternoon.

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Mbappe conquers another Spanish opponent

The former Paris Saint-Germain forward arrived at the El Sardinero stadium with a very specific objective in mind: to maintain his perfect scoring record against every opponent he has faced in La Liga. With this latest goal, Mbappe preserved his flawless record against all of his opponents in the Spanish top flight, a feat he had previously built upon by scoring against Malaga and Elche.

The decisive moment arrived in the 11th minute when Mbappe won a penalty himself before stepping up to convert it with absolute precision. Real Madrid then went on to seal a comfortable 3-0 victory over Racing Santander, with Jude Bellingham and Yan Diomande also getting on the scoresheet to put the game out of reach.

Statistical dominance in the capital

Mbappe's numbers since joining Los Blancos are nothing short of staggering. He has now racked up 68 goals in just 76 league appearances for the club, cementing his status as the premier marksman in world football.

The 27-year-old currently boasts a tally of 15 goals across all competitions this term, with 12 of those coming in league play, as the Frenchman remains unstoppable in the race for both the Pichichi and the European Golden Boot.

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Chasing further history before Christmas

With Racing Santander now successfully navigated, the French international is already looking toward his next challenge. Real Madrid are scheduled to face Deportivo La Coruna on December 20 before the winter break, which will provide Mbappe with another opportunity to extend this historic streak.

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Mbappe's goals have been a powerful presence in La Liga this season; across 11 matches, he only failed to find the back of the net in four games, which came against Espanyol, Real Betis, Atletico Madrid, and Villarreal.

Keeping up the pressure and looking ahead

Real Madrid's victory today was crucial to maintain pressure on league leaders Barcelona. Real Madrid currently sit third in La Liga with 27 points, just one point behind second-placed Atletico Madrid and three points off Barcelona at the top.

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Real Madrid now turn their attention to Wednesday's Champions League clash against AEK Athens, before traveling to face Valencia on Saturday in their final match ahead of the upcoming international break.