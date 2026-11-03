Mainoo's message! Young star takes responsibility to save Red Devils and backs boss Carrick

Manchester United midfielder Kobbie Mainoo believes the squad is just one win away from turning their season around despite a difficult start. The academy graduate emphasized his duty to pass down the club's core values while thanking manager Michael Carrick for his continued guidance.
Mainoo leads by example during challenging spell
Manchester United midfielder Kobbie Mainoo addressed the media ahead of the club's Champions League fixture against Roma at Old Trafford. United have endured a tough start to the 2026/27 campaign, winning just one of their opening six Premier League matches.
Mainoo remains a central figure in preserving the club's historic 89-year streak of including a homegrown player in every matchday squad, spanning 4,374 consecutive games.
The 21-year-old midfielder expressed unwavering belief that a turnaround is imminent.
Mainoo vows to preserve United traditions and values
Mainoo acknowledged his responsibility as an academy graduate to uphold the standards set by previous generations. "United's a huge club. So I think a lot of people know the values that this club holds, and that's been passed down through the people who have worked here and played here," Mainoo noted.
"I feel I take some responsibility in that and in spreading the word of what Manchester United is, coming up through the Academy."
"I plan to send that message for hopefully as long as I can," the midfielder asserted.
Gratitude for Carrick's mentorship amid adversity
Mainoo praised manager Michael Carrick for handing him central responsibilities in midfield since taking over last season. "I'm very grateful to the boss for putting the trust in me... and giving me all the advice that he has," Mainoo said.
"He's a player who's been at this club and knows the history of this club and knows what it takes to win. I take those words to heart and try and apply them every day."
"It has been a tough season... I feel we are one win away from changing that," he added.
Red Devils seek crucial turnaround against Roma
Mainoo aims to impose himself in central midfield as United look to build on their 4-0 Champions League win over Sabah FK earlier in the campaign.
The midfielder called on the team to stay strong during difficult moments.
United host Roma at Old Trafford in a high-stakes European encounter.
A sports journalist with nearly a decade of experience, beginning the professional journey at Indonesia's legendary Tabloid BOLA from 2017 until its final print edition in December 2018. Following that, joining GOAL, contributing as a freelance writer for FIFA, and working within the media department of the ASEAN Football Federation (AFF). Alongside the journalism career, also active as a live play-by-play commentator for Indonesian football since 2017. Holds a bachelor's degree in History from the Faculty of Cultural Sciences, Universitas Padjadjaran, Bandung.
Football Story
Footballing identity built on geography, heritage, and childhood obsession. Although the father played for a traditional rival club, nine years living in Bandung made Persib a spiritual home, sparked in 2006 by Thai goalkeeper Kosin Hathairattanakool and witnessing firsthand how deeply locals own the club. Globally, the first true love was Ronaldo and Inter Milan, enduring the heartbreak of near-misses during injury-plagued years. With Dutch roots in Rotterdam, making Feyenoord the club of choice, the Netherlands national team has always remained close to the heart, highlighted by the 2010 World Cup final, a live 2013 friendly against Indonesia, and Oranje Indonesia watch parties. Arjen Robben and Giovanni van Bronckhorst remain ultimate favorites, while Football Manager 2005 sparked a lasting admiration for Athletic Bilbao’s philosophy. Outside football, allegiance lies with the Chicago Bulls and Golden State Warriors through icons like Michael Jordan, Derrick Rose, and Stephen Curry.
Areas of Expertise
Areas of expertise span Indonesian football and Liga 1 data insights and unique features, alongside Southeast Asian and East Asian football landscapes covering Thailand, Malaysia, Vietnam, Japan, and Korea. Additional skills include digital and social media video content creation such as Instagram reels and podcasts, as well as player profiling, feature writing, live broadcasting, interviewing, photography, and multilingual communication in basic français and español .
Favourite Footballing Memory
Combining a passion for backpacking with professional assignments has made it possible to pursue two goals simultaneously. Meeting and interviewing various Indonesian players pursuing careers or currently based abroad, ranging from across Southeast Asia to Europe, has been an absolute privilege and honor. Traveling independently through the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, France, and Japan to track down and connect with Indonesian players competing abroad remains a truly cherished experience. Crafting interview content with them is a body of work that will always hold a special place in memory.
My All-Time XI
It’s tough to lock down a definitive starting XI, but the non-negotiables are Manuel Neuer or Rogério Ceni in goal; alongside Javier Zanetti, Sergio Ramos, N'Golo Kanté, Toni Kroos, Arjen Robben, Mo Salah, and Zlatan Ibrahimović. Juan Román Riquelme or Michael Laudrup most likely complete the tactical puzzle. While legends like Lothar Matthäus, Zinedine Zidane, and Ronaldo are impossible to overlook, they were left out simply because they feature in everyone else's lineup.