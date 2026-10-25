Season over for Khvicha Kvaratskhelia? PSG star set for surgery in Doha after ACL heartbreak

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Paris Saint-Germain have been dealt a devastating blow with winger Khvicha Kvaratskhelia ruled out for the remainder of the season following a severe knee injury. The Georgia international suffered a ruptured anterior cruciate ligament against Barcelona and will travel to Qatar for surgery.

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Devastating injury blow for Paris Saint-Germain

Kvaratskhelia has suffered a devastating right knee injury that is expected to keep him sidelined for the entire remainder of the 2026-27 campaign. The 25-year-old completely ruptured his anterior cruciate ligament during Tuesday's thrilling Champions League clash against Barcelona.

The French club eventually secured a highly impressive 4-2 victory over their Spanish opponents, but the celebrated European result was heavily overshadowed by the Georgian international's severe physical setback. Losing a starting forward of his immense calibre represents a massive and immediate blow for the team's ongoing domestic and European ambitions.

Surgery scheduled at specialized clinic in Qatar

Extensive medical assessments conducted in the aftermath of the match confirmed the worst possible outcome for the former Napoli attacker, who now faces a lengthy and difficult period of rehabilitation. According to L'Equipe, Kvaratskhelia will require immediate surgical intervention to properly repair the damaged knee ligament.

The dynamic winger is officially scheduled to travel to Doha early next week to undergo the complex medical procedure. The operation will firmly take place at the world-renowned Aspetar clinic, a specialized medical and orthopaedic facility that frequently treats severe sports injuries for elite professionals.

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A frustrating end to a promising campaign

The devastating knee injury brings an abrupt and incredibly cruel end to Kvaratskhelia's promising season just as he was continuing to build momentum in the French capital. Prior to the fateful Barcelona fixture in midweek, the highly-rated attacker had already made ten appearances across all competitions this term.

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During those various domestic and European outings, he had managed to find the back of the net twice for PSG. Replacing a forward of his unique creative profile, vision, and direct dribbling ability will now inevitably pose a major tactical headache for the club's coaching staff.

A long road to recovery for Kvaratskhelia

According to the same report, barring any miraculous and entirely unexpected developments, Kvaratskhelia will undoubtedly play no further part in the current 2026-27 football calendar. A ruptured anterior cruciate ligament typically demands a gruelling, extensive rehabilitation period spanning anywhere from six to nine months before a player can safely return to the pitch.

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The Parisiens must now quickly figure out internal tactical solutions or potentially look toward the upcoming transfer market to replace his vital attacking output on the wing. Meanwhile, the Georgia international will strictly focus on beginning his long physical recovery programme immediately following his scheduled surgery in Qatar.