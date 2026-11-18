Share Follow GOAL on Google

Paris Saint-Germain winger Khvicha Kvaratskhelia has provided a positive update on his rehabilitation following a devastating anterior cruciate ligament rupture. The Georgia international interacted with fans during a recent live stream to discuss his recovery timeline and a potential return before the end of the season.

Advertisement

Severe blow for Paris Saint-Germain star

Kvaratskhelia is currently facing a long and difficult road to recovery after suffering a severe knee injury. The PSG winger sustained the heavy blow during a thrilling 4-2 Champions League clash against Barcelona on October. Medical assessments quickly confirmed a ruptured anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee.

This specific issue represents one of the most feared and devastating injuries for any professional footballer. Despite the obvious severity of the physical setback, the Georgia international has maintained a remarkably positive outlook. He recently took the opportunity to address his supporters directly regarding his rehabilitation progress.

Kvaratskhelia breaks silence on rehab progress

The PSG number seven provided an encouraging update on his health and mindset this week. Kvaratskhelia hosted an impromptu live stream online to interact directly with his fans and discuss his current situation. During the broadcast, the talented winger revealed his expected timeline on the treatment table.

"I won't play for about six months," he explained to his followers, confirming he will miss the bulk of the domestic campaign. He also shared positive details about his daily physical work behind the scenes. "The recovery is going rather well," Kvaratskhelia added. "I'm training little by little, step by step."

Advertisement Advertisement

Eyeing a highly anticipated spring comeback

A six-month absence means Kvaratskhelia will not return to competitive action for the Parisiens until next spring. However, this established timeline does leave the door open for a crucial appearance before the current campaign officially concludes.

Related Topics

Next matches NCE Ligue 1 11:15 PSG

The attacker understandably struggled to process the devastating news when the injury initially occurred last month. He has now successfully shifted his complete focus toward completing his rigorous rehabilitation programme.

His gradual return to light, step-by-step training marks the first positive milestone in a lengthy recovery process. The club's medical staff will continue to monitor his physical progress closely over the coming winter months.

Advertisement

Targeting a Champions League final return

PSG have set their sights on securing a remarkable third consecutive Champions League title this season. The French giants must now navigate the majority of that demanding European journey without their star forward.

The final of the prestigious competition will take place in Madrid on June 5, 2027. This late summer date could align perfectly with Kvaratskhelia's projected recovery schedule if he avoids any subsequent physical setbacks.

Advertisement

If Luis Enrique's side reach the showpiece event, the Georgian could be fully available to feature. Stepping onto the pitch in Madrid would serve as the ultimate comeback reward for his gruelling rehabilitation efforts.