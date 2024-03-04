Katie Boulter defeats Marta Kostyuk to win San Diego Open title

This is Boulter's second tour title win

British number one Katie Boulter won her first WTA 500 title after beating Ukraine's Marta Kostyuk, 5-7 6-2 6-2 in the San Diego Open.

The 27-year-old from Leicester, fought back after the even match up turned into Kostyuk getting the upper hand - winning the girst set 7-5. But Boulter came back to win the second set 6-2, forcing a third deciding set.

After two hours and 13 minutes, Boulter brought it home with a confident third set after showcasing a consistent display on the WTA tour.

Article continues below

Getty Images

Speaking after the match, Boulter told BBC Sport: "This week has been very, very special for so many different reasons. This one is pretty amazing, I've worked very hard for it, I played some incredible tennis all week.

"Today was a complete battle, with myself as well, because I was a little bit nervous. But I managed to get over the line, and that I'm very proud of."

Boulter beat five top 40 players on her road to the final and will now be seeded for the next Grand Slam tournament - at the French Open in May.

What other titles has Katie Boulter won?

Boulter's only other tour title comes in the form of the Nottingham Open, which is a WTA 250 event that she won last year.

What is the tennis schedule looking like for the rest of the year?

There is still plenty of tennis action that is going to take place throughout 2024. Here's your look at all the key details of the Grand Slams and Tour titles taking place this year:

Grand Slam Dates Location French Open 26 May - 9 June Paris Wimbledon 1 - 14 June London US Open 26 Aug - 8 Sept New York WTA Finals 3- 10 Nov TBA Davis Cup Finals 19 - 24 Nov Malaga

How can I watch the other Grand Slams this year?

In the UK the majority of the years Tennis will be shown on Sky Sports, including most of the big Grand Slams. You cna check out our detailed guide on all the latest subscription information and price for Sky Sports.

In the US you can catch all the exciting tennis match up's on ESPN+ and fuboTV. GOAL have you covered with a guide on all you need to know about how to subscriber to ESPN+ and fuboTV too.