Jude Bellingham hails Real Madrid 'mentality' as England star inspires another dramatic Champions League comeback against AEK Athens

Share Follow GOAL on Google Never miss a moment with Real Madrid Sign up for the latest news, match updates, and exclusive content delivered straight to your inbox every Monday.

Jude Bellingham has hailed the winning mentality of his team-mates after starring in a dramatic Champions League victory over AEK Athens. The English midfielder earned the MVP award following a thrilling match that saw Jose Mourinho’s side fight back twice to secure all three points.

Advertisement

Madrid secure dramatic Champions League victory

Bellingham produced a man-of-the-match performance as Madrid claimed a hard-fought 3-2 victory away to AEK Athens in the Champions League. The English midfielder sparked a crucial comeback for Mourinho's side on a challenging night in Greece.

The England international ignited the comeback by scoring an equalizer with a backheel in the 32nd minute, following Aboubakary Koita’s opening goal for AEK just 12 minutes into the match. In the second half, Stavros Pilios restored AEK’s lead in the 75th minute, but Madrid managed to level the score three minutes later through Kylian Mbappe. Ultimately, the winning goal for Los Blancos arrived in the final moments; Federico Valverde got his name on the scoresheet with a powerful strike from outside the penalty area, securing all three points for the visitors.

Bellingham hails elite Real Madrid winning mentality

Bellingham was quick to praise the collective spirit of the squad after the final whistle. He believes their relentless drive is exactly what they need to achieve success this term.

"A very tough game," Bellingham stated on the club's official website. "We worked hard to win this and came back twice. A very important victory on our journey in this season's Champions League.

Advertisement Advertisement

"Another comeback, but this is the Real Madrid mentality and the mindset we need to maintain for the rest of the season. We're heading to Valencia with great enthusiasm, and hopefully, we can win because the most important match is the next one."

Related Topics

Tuesday Choice Amazon Prime Video ✅ Holds exclusive first-pick rights for one Tuesday match per matchweek ✅ Consistently features high-profile fixtures involving English clubs ✅ Includes wider Amazon delivery and digital entertainment benefits Monthly from £8.99 Get Prime Video Free Recaps BBC ✅ Dedicated Wednesday night highlights broadcast ✅ Completely free on UK terrestrial television ✅ Accessible on-demand via the BBC iPlayer Watch FREE Stream iPlayer Linear Integration Sky ✅ Dedicated linear channels on electronic guide ✅ Includes free HBO Max app streaming ✅ Crisp 4K HDR broadcast picture quality Monthly from £25 extra Add TNT to Sky Tuesday Choice Amazon Prime Video ✅ Holds exclusive first-pick rights for one Tuesday match per matchweek ✅ Consistently features high-profile fixtures involving English clubs ✅ Includes wider Amazon delivery and digital entertainment benefits Monthly from £8.99 Get Prime Video Free Recaps BBC ✅ Dedicated Wednesday night highlights broadcast ✅ Completely free on UK terrestrial television ✅ Accessible on-demand via the BBC iPlayer Watch FREE Stream iPlayer

Midfielder reacts to vital Cucurella and Valverde contributions

Bellingham's opening strike was set up by team-mate Marc Cucurella, who delivered a precise pass for the Englishman to finish. Reflecting on his own effort, Bellingham noted: "It was instinct and a bit of quality. It was a great ball from Marc."

However, it was Valverde's sensational winning strike that truly caught the eye. Bellingham was full of admiration for his midfield partner's remarkable technical ability.

Advertisement

"Much better than mine," Bellingham admitted when asked about Valverde's goal. "It's no surprise that Fede shoots like that, but it was a very important goal for us, as you could see in the team's reaction. We're very happy with the three points."

Mourinho shifts focus to crucial Valencia clash

Mourinho's squad must now quickly turn their attention back to domestic duties. Madrid are scheduled to face Valencia at the Mestalla in Liga this Saturday. Los Blancos currently sit third in the league standings, having collected 27 points from their opening 11 matches. A victory this weekend is vital as they look to close the three-point gap on current leaders Barcelona.