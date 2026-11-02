'Very special!' - Jude Bellingham hits incredible milestone as Real Madrid crush Racing Santander

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Jude Bellingham reached a special milestone for Real Madrid by scoring his 50th goal for the club during a routine 3-0 victory against Racing Santander. The England international expressed his delight at reaching the landmark while highlighting the importance of sharing the attacking responsibility alongside his star-studded team-mates.

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Bellingham hits half-century mark

Bellingham reached a historic milestone in his Madrid career by scoring his 50th goal for the club. The England midfielder netted the second goal during a comfortable 3-0 victory against Racing Santander.

The landmark strike solidifies Bellingham's status as a crucial figure in Jos Mourinho's star-studded squad. It also capped off an excellent week for the club following a massive away victory against fierce rivals Barcelona at Camp Nou.

A special dream realised

Reaching the half-century mark was a deeply emotional moment for the talented midfielder. He was quick to acknowledge the significance of the achievement on both a personal and collective level.

“Reaching 50 goals with Real Madrid is very special," Bellingham explained on the club's official website. "Not only for me and my dreams but also for the team."

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Sharing the attacking burden

While celebrating his personal achievement, Bellingham was keen to emphasise the collective strength of the Los Blancos forward line. He noted that the team possesses multiple match-winners capable of stepping up when needed.

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"It’s very important for all players to score goals and make a difference in games," he added. "Sometimes it will be Kylian Mbappé, Vini Jr, Arda Guler, or me, but the important thing is that everyone helps the team. That’s the most important thing."

Maintaining the winning momentum

Madrid will now look to build on this impressive run of form as they navigate a busy schedule. Los Blancos will next travel to face AEK in a Champions League clash on Wednesday. Following that, they will take on Valencia in Liga on Saturday.