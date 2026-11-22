Jose Mourinho praised match-winner Carlos Espi's attitude while warning Real Madrid cannot keep relying on late comebacks after edging Celta Vigo 2-1. The Portuguese boss also explained why his current wingers prevent him from starting Espi alongside Kylian Mbappe in a traditional 4-4-2 system.
Mourinho celebrates 'golden points' after gruelling break
Jose Mourinho hailed three "golden points" after Real Madrid overturned Pablo Duran's sixth-minute opener to beat Celta Vigo 2-1 and claim their ninth straight victory. Following Kylian Mbappe's missed first-half penalty, Jude Bellingham equalised on 66 minutes before substitute Carlos Espi netted an 85th-minute winner.
Mourinho revealed his squad was physically drained after several players endured 12-hour flights and disrupted routines during international duty, noting that rivals Arsenal, Manchester City, Chelsea and Bayern Munich all failed to win on the same day. "I've seen people physically struggling, I've seen people who weren't at their peak, and then I've seen people who surpassed themselves and found strength in mentality, in the group, in the will to win," Mourinho said. "As I joked on Realmadrid TV, it's not an isotonic drink at half-time that gives them energy. It's the group."
Why Espi thrives off the bench rather than alongside Mbappe
Mourinho heaped praise on Espi's penalty-box instincts and humility, crediting the forward's former Portuguese coach at Levante for his development while explaining why the Spaniard is currently deployed as a specialist impact substitute rather than partnering Mbappe from the start.
"He's a guy with great quality in the box, a guy who's good in the air, a guy who plays well with his back to goal," Mourinho said. "He's the kind of player who doesn't get carried away by stories about needing to play more, about how Kylian should be on the bench so he can play. Playing with two pure attackers means your wingers have to defend really well inside. With the characteristics of our wingers, we're not set up to play in a pure 4-4-2."
Tactical gamble nearly leaves Madrid exposed late on
Having used all his substitutions to chase victory—including introducing Marc Cucurella to tuck inside and cover Iago Aspas—Mourinho admitted Real Madrid finished the match with an unbalanced shape featuring four pure attackers alongside Bellingham and Arda Guler in midfield.
"There will come a day when you won't make a comeback. Obviously, that worries me," Mourinho warned. "After the 2-1, Celta obviously tried to equalise. We didn't have any more substitutions to make. Today, I would've created a sixth substitution to take out Bellingham or Guler and bring in Tchouameni, but that option doesn't exist. The way we finished the match, if we had scored 15 minutes before the end, I don't think we would have won."
Bernabeu pressure and Tuesday's Champions League plans
Mourinho also urged his players to embrace the demanding expectations of the Bernabeu crowd, calling it a defining trait of wearing the white shirt, while taking a moment to send a warm message to the grieving family of Jesus de Miguel in attendance.
Looking ahead to Tuesday's Champions League clash, Mourinho ended any debate over his team selection early: "I said yesterday that Vini Jr. would either come off the bench or start. So you don't ask me the question on Monday and to give you less to talk about over the next couple of days, I'll be the bad guy and end the story now. Starter on Tuesday."
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A sports journalist with nearly a decade of experience, beginning the professional journey at Indonesia's legendary Tabloid BOLA from 2017 until its final print edition in December 2018. Following that, joining GOAL, contributing as a freelance writer for FIFA, and working within the media department of the ASEAN Football Federation (AFF). Alongside the journalism career, also active as a live play-by-play commentator for Indonesian football since 2017. Holds a bachelor's degree in History from the Faculty of Cultural Sciences, Universitas Padjadjaran, Bandung.
Football Story
Footballing identity built on geography, heritage, and childhood obsession. Although the father played for a traditional rival club, nine years living in Bandung made Persib a spiritual home, sparked in 2006 by Thai goalkeeper Kosin Hathairattanakool and witnessing firsthand how deeply locals own the club. Globally, the first true love was Ronaldo and Inter Milan, enduring the heartbreak of near-misses during injury-plagued years. With Dutch roots in Rotterdam, making Feyenoord the club of choice, the Netherlands national team has always remained close to the heart, highlighted by the 2010 World Cup final, a live 2013 friendly against Indonesia, and Oranje Indonesia watch parties. Arjen Robben and Giovanni van Bronckhorst remain ultimate favorites, while Football Manager 2005 sparked a lasting admiration for Athletic Bilbao’s philosophy. Outside football, allegiance lies with the Chicago Bulls and Golden State Warriors through icons like Michael Jordan, Derrick Rose, and Stephen Curry.
Areas of Expertise
Areas of expertise span Indonesian football and Liga 1 data insights and unique features, alongside Southeast Asian and East Asian football landscapes covering Thailand, Malaysia, Vietnam, Japan, and Korea. Additional skills include digital and social media video content creation such as Instagram reels and podcasts, as well as player profiling, feature writing, live broadcasting, interviewing, photography, and multilingual communication in basic français and español .
Favourite Footballing Memory
Combining a passion for backpacking with professional assignments has made it possible to pursue two goals simultaneously. Meeting and interviewing various Indonesian players pursuing careers or currently based abroad, ranging from across Southeast Asia to Europe, has been an absolute privilege and honor. Traveling independently through the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, France, and Japan to track down and connect with Indonesian players competing abroad remains a truly cherished experience. Crafting interview content with them is a body of work that will always hold a special place in memory.
My All-Time XI
It’s tough to lock down a definitive starting XI, but the non-negotiables are Manuel Neuer or Rogério Ceni in goal; alongside Javier Zanetti, Sergio Ramos, N'Golo Kanté, Toni Kroos, Arjen Robben, Mo Salah, and Zlatan Ibrahimović. Juan Román Riquelme or Michael Laudrup most likely complete the tactical puzzle. While legends like Lothar Matthäus, Zinedine Zidane, and Ronaldo are impossible to overlook, they were left out simply because they feature in everyone else's lineup.