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Jordan Henderson has delivered a scathing assessment of Chelsea’s defensive standards following their disappointing 3-2 defeat to Nottingham Forest. The veteran midfielder insisted the Blues were the architects of their own downfall at the City Ground as they struggled to maintain concentration against their hosts.

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Slow starts cost Blues at the City Ground

Nottingham Forest punished Chelsea inside the opening five minutes of both halves, leaving the visitors chasing deficits of 2-0 and 3-1 before they found any attacking rhythm.

Emmanuel Emegha struck twice to spark a late fightback as Forest dropped deeper to protect their lead, yet the Blues ran out of time to rescue a point.

Henderson laments preventable goals and late urgency

Speaking after the final whistle, Henderson did not hide his frustration over how easily Forest breached Chelsea's backline early in each period.

"The goals we conceded were sloppy," the former Liverpool captain told Chelsea's official website. "We are disappointed with that first and foremost. I think the three goals we can stop them, so we are really disappointed with that.

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"For some reason they had a couple of half-decent chances, and they scored. The first five minutes of the first half, the first five minutes of the second half, so we are disappointed with the goals we have conceded for sure."

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The veteran midfielder also noted that Chelsea only showed real urgency once Forest retreated to defend their cushion.

He added: "We didn't get going until they were 2-0 up or 3-1 up, when they started to drop deep and we started to get the ball forward a bit quicker.

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"Obviously we kept going and we got a couple of goals. We were pushing in the last few minutes of the game to try and get an equaliser. We kept going right until the end, which was a positive, but overall we can still play better and be better. Defensively, we need to improve quickly."

Whole squad must share defensive burden

Rather than singling out the backline, Henderson framed the defeat as a collective failure, warning that lapses in concentration have become a recurring problem across the side.

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"We need to solve it as a team. It is not just about the defence, it is about the whole team defending as one to stop conceding chances and goals," he continued. "In the main, did I think they had a lot of chances? Not really. But the chances we gave away, we conceded goals, and that seems to be the way it is at the minute. We need to be on it every single minute of the game, with concentration and focus.

"There are still some positives to take, but overall we need to be better. Playing for Chelsea, we need to be coming here and putting in better performances."

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Crucial home test against bottom club Palace

Chelsea have little time to dwell on the setback, with three consecutive Premier League defeats leaving them under mounting pressure to halt their slide.

Hosting bottom-of-the-table Crystal Palace on Wednesday offers an immediate chance to respond, though Henderson's warning underlines that eliminating early lapses will be vital against a side sitting at the foot of the table.