Jesus fumes: Why are Al-Nassr always dogged by refereeing controversies?

Al-Nassr’s Portuguese head coach, Jorge Jesus, courted controversy with his post-match comments despite guiding his side to a 2-0 win over Al-Akhdoud on Saturday evening, Matchday 28 of the Saudi Roshen League.

The win lifted Al-Nassr to 73 points at the summit, while Al-Akhdoud stayed on 16 points in 17th place. The result cut the gap between the ‘Alamy’ and second-placed Al-Hilal to five points as the title race enters its decisive phase.

Jesus said during the post-match press conference: “It’s strange that nobody asked me about the referee today! Mohammed Simakan received an undeserved yellow card, while a clear booking for an Al-Akhdoud player was ignored. We were also denied a clear penalty, so I have to ask: why do refereeing doubts always seem to go against us?”

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The Portuguese coach added: “We know we are entering a tough phase; the title race is intense among several teams, but the most important thing is that Al-Nassr are having an outstanding season and showing real character, which the team lacked in previous periods.”

He added that recording 14 straight wins was crucial at this decisive stage and vowed to keep the run going.

Jesus concluded, “We scored early because our objective was clear: to win. Now we have six finals left, and we must keep our lead and stay focused to claim the title.”