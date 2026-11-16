'I don't know how I did it!' – Jeremy Doku makes honest admission after stunning solo goal against Italy

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Belgium winger Jeremy Doku has confessed that his breathtaking individual goal against Italy came down to pure instinct. Doku starred as Mark van Bommel's side came from behind to secure an emphatic 4-1 victory in Brussels.

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Belgium roar back to crush Italy

Belgium secured second place in UEFA Nations League Group A1 with a resounding 4-1 victory over Italy in Brussels. Despite falling behind to an early Pio Esposito goal, Mark van Bommel’s side rallied brilliantly. Goals from Maxim de Cuyper, Nathan Ngoy, Jeremy Doku, and Diego Moreira turned the match on its head and sealed a quarter-final berth.

Doku explains his instinctive wonder goal

The highlight of the evening came when Doku danced past several defenders before slotting past Manchester City club-mate Gianluigi Donnarumma. Speaking after the match, a surprisingly self-critical winger admitted he could not fully explain the piece of magic.

"I don't know what happened, it was instinct," Doku told RTL.

"I don't know how I did it, I need to watch it again, but I'm happy to have scored."

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Self-critical assessment despite standout display

Despite his dazzling performance and goal celebration dedicated to Jesus, Doku maintained high standards in his post-match verdict with VTM.

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"I didn’t think I was that good," Doku said. "I lost possession of the ball a lot of stupidly. I scored and made a few good plays, but I can do much better than today. Especially with all the space that was available. I am, however, very happy for the team."

Looking ahead to the quarter-finals

With momentum firmly on their side, Doku believes this comprehensive victory proves that Belgium are capable of challenging Europe's elite.

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"We came back; we are scoring easily. We need to keep going like this," Doku concluded.

"We win and defend together. We have a good group, the players and the staff, and we can achieve great things together."