How to watch Utah Jazz vs Oklahoma City Thunder NBA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

The high-voltage NBA game between the Utah Jazz and the Oklahoma City Thunder will happen on November 21, 2025, at 10:00 pm ET/7:00 pm PT.

The Jazz are averaging 119.4 points per game, compared to the Thunder's 121.3, and they have a little rebounding advantage, with 47.2 boards per game to Oklahoma City's 46.5.

The Thunder's average of 25.6 assists is far lower than Utah's 29.6. However, Utah has 3.7 blocks and 7.9 steals per game, whereas Oklahoma City has 5.5 blocks and 10.7 steals per game.

Utah Jazz vs Oklahoma City Thunder: Date and tip-off time

The Utah Jazz and the Oklahoma City Thunder will meet in an exciting NBA game on November 21, 2025, at 10:00 pm ET/7:00 pm PT at Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Date November 21, 2025 Tip-off Time 10:00 pm ET/7:00 pm PT Venue Delta Center Location Salt Lake City, Utah

Utah Jazz team news

Lauri Markkanen scores 30.6 points a game on 48.5% shooting and 88.5% from the free-throw line.

Isaiah Collier is averaging 2.7 turnovers in 25.3 minutes while providing 7.2 assists per game.

Jusuf Nurkic shoots 39.4% from the field and contributes 7.4 points, 3.8 assists, and 9.6 rebounds.

Utah Jazz injuries

Player I njury I njury status C, Kyle Filipowski Wrist injury Day-to-Day PF, Georges Niang Foot injury Out

Oklahoma City Thunder team news

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is shooting 52.9% from the field and 89.7% from the free-throw line while averaging 32.0 points a game.

Isaiah Hartenstein averages 11.0 rebounds per game, comprising 7.4 on defense and 3.6 on the offensive glass.

Chet Holmgren averages 1.42 blocks per game.

Oklahoma City Thunder injuries

Player Injury Injury Status SG, Aaron Wiggins Thigh injury Out PG, Nikola Topic Groin injury Out

Utah Jazz and Oklahoma City Thunder head-to-head record

In their last five head-to-head encounters, the Thunder have utterly destroyed the Jazz, winning each game by wide margins and routinely scoring more than 120 points. Utah has been dominated by Oklahoma City's offense, as seen by blowout wins like 145-111 in April 2025 and 133-106 in December 2024. Even their lowest-scoring victory during this run, a 98-75 victory in July 2024, demonstrated their defensive dominance and Utah's inability to keep up.

Given this pattern, the Thunder are the overwhelming favorites going into the game and will probably control the tempo once more with their potent pressure and quick attack. Unless the Jazz drastically improve their scoring and defensive effort, another comfortable Thunder victory is inevitable.

Date Results Apr 12, 2025 Thunder 145-111 Jazz Feb 22, 2025 Thunder 130-107 Jazz Jan 23, 2025 Thunder 123-114 Jazz Dec 04, 2024 Thunder 133-106 Jazz Jul 10, 2024 Thunder 98-75 Jazz

