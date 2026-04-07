Is Wout Weghorst set to leave Ajax? 'Top foreign club eyeing 33-year-old striker'

There is a strong possibility that Wout Weghorst is in his final months as an Ajax player. For weeks now, the 33-year-old striker has been strongly linked with a domestic move to FC Twente, but a move to a top foreign club is also reportedly on the cards.

Weghorst’s contract at Ajax is due to expire and it is not expected to be renewed. Club watcher Mike Verweij of De Telegraaf recently said on the Kick-Off podcast that there is a strong chance the striker will continue his career at FC Twente.

“I think Weghorst could be on his way to FC Twente, if FC Twente want him. Ten Hag will be keen on him; he knows him well. There’s a good chance Weghorst will go to Twente,” said the Ajax expert.

Weghorst had to settle for a reserve role behind Kasper Dolberg for a long time, but has won the competition for a starting spot under new manager Óscar García. Last Saturday, he found the net against FC Twente of all teams, but Weghorst was unable to prevent Ajax from suffering a home defeat (1-2).

Shortly after half-time, the towering striker was replaced by Don-Angelo Konadu. As he was substituted, he was visibly annoyed at having to leave the pitch. When he reached the touchline, he refused to shake García’s hand. After the match, Cristian Willaert wanted to interview Weghorst, but the Netherlands international refused that too.

Linked with Benfica

According to Parool journalist Jop van Kempen, Weghorst is weighing up his future. Twente are keen, but Van Kempen has also heard that several foreign clubs are interested in him, including Benfica. “José Mourinho is currently the manager there. Wout and José – that strikes me as a brilliant combination,” writes Van Kempen.

At Benfica, Vangelis Pavlidis is currently the first-choice striker, though there is a strong chance that the former AZ top scorer will make a move this summer following another strong season. With the Croatian Franjo Ivanovic, Mourinho also has a young, talented striker at his disposal.