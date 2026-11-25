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Inter made it three Champions League wins in a row, all without conceding, as they beat Stuttgart 2-0 at San Siro to move within a point of the top eight.

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Stuttgart started on the front foot, and Josep Martinez had to push away a Chris Fuhrich strike on 15 minutes. Inter then took over: Djed Spence was denied by Dennis Seimen after racing clear, Marcus Thuram fired into the side netting and Nicolo Barella hit the inside of the post with the outside of his boot before the break. The visitors went more than half an hour without a shot.

The breakthrough came early in the second half, when Federico Dimarco's cross struck Josha Vagnoman's arm and the referee pointed to the spot after a VAR review. Petar Sucic rolled the penalty down the middle on 57 minutes. Stuttgart nearly hit back when the ball ricocheted off Yann Bisseck and almost into his own net, but Martinez smothered it, and Lautaro Martinez, five minutes after coming on, finished off Dimarco's pass in off the post on 74 minutes. Inter ended with 20 shots and 2.68 expected goals (xG) to Stuttgart's 13 and 1.02.

Below, GOAL rates Inter's players...

Goalkeeper & Defence

Josep Martinez (7/10): Looked uncertain coming across for Maximilian Mittelstadt's sixth-minute cross, but was solid thereafter. Pushed away Fuhrich's 15th-minute strike, reacted quickly to smother the ricochet off Bisseck on 61 minutes and came off his line to punch away Deniz Undav's cross in stoppage time.

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Yann Bisseck (7/10):

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Eventful at both ends. Failed to deal with the ball before Fuhrich's early chance and nearly deflected the ball into his own net on 61 minutes, but was a threat at set pieces, flicking a corner across for Manuel Akanji on 24 minutes, heading wide two minutes later and testing Seimen from the edge of the box. Completed 52 of his 53 passes.

Manuel Akanji (7/10): Came in for Benjamin Pavard and helped keep Ermedin Demirovic quiet, with the striker failing to hit the target from four attempts. Missed from close range on 24 minutes, gave the ball away cheaply on 50 and was booked for tripping Undav on 78, but made a superb block to deny Bilal El Khannouss in the box on 83 minutes.

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Alessandro Bastoni (6/10): Ventured into the Stuttgart box in the fourth minute and teed up Sucic's long-range effort on 39, while completing 42 of his 44 passes. Went off injured two minutes later.

Midfield

Djed Spence (7/10): Gave Inter pace down the right and picked out Barella's underlapping run to win a corner. Should have opened the scoring on 16 minutes after Francesco Pio Esposito slipped him through, but Seimen spread himself well with Mittelstadt chasing back.

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Nicolo Barella (8/10): The captain created four chances, delivered six corners and was unlucky not to score when his outside-of-the-boot effort hit the inside of the post on 43 minutes. Also picked out Dimarco in the move that led to the penalty. Replaced by Aleksandar Stankovic on 86 minutes.

Petar Sucic (8/10): Started in place of the injured Hakan Calhanoglu and kept his nerve to roll the 57th-minute penalty straight down the middle. Completed 60 of his 66 passes, more than anyone on the pitch, though he blazed a first-half effort from range high over the bar.

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Henrikh Mkhitaryan (6/10): Kept the ball moving neatly, but lacked sharpness at key moments. Failed to control Thuram's pass in a promising position on 30 minutes and was left behind by Nikolas Nartey's cut inside straight after the restart. Replaced by Curtis Jones on 69 minutes.

Carlos Augusto (7/10): Had penalty appeals waved away after Esposito's flick on 19 minutes. Did his best work at the back, throwing himself in the way of a Mittelstadt cross aimed at Demirovic on 66 minutes and getting across to turn another one behind late on.

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Attack

Marcus Thuram (5/10): A frustrating night. Booked on 13 minutes for a late challenge on Mittelstadt, then fired into the side netting from a tight angle after Finn Jeltsch's loose pass and headed high and wide from close range just before half-time. Did set up Mkhitaryan on 30 minutes, but lost the ball six times. Replaced by Lautaro on 69 minutes.

Francesco Pio Esposito (7/10): Did not score for the first time in six games, but was heavily involved. Slipped Spence through on 16 minutes, set up Barella's effort against the post, drew a booking from Jeltsch and let Dimarco's pass run across his body for Lautaro's goal. Replaced by Andy Diouf on 86 minutes.

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Substitutes & Manager

Federico Dimarco (8/10): Changed the game after replacing Bastoni on 41 minutes. Set up two chances for Thuram before the break, sent in the 54th-minute cross that struck Vagnoman's arm for the penalty, forced Seimen to tip a dipping effort over on 63 minutes and provided the assist for Lautaro's goal, his eighth Champions League assist for Inter.

Lautaro Martinez (7/10): Back from injury, he came on for Thuram on 69 minutes and needed only five minutes to strike in off the left post and put the game to bed. Took the armband after Barella's exit and had a fierce left-footed effort blocked by Luca Jaquez in stoppage time.

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Curtis Jones (6/10): Replaced Mkhitaryan on 69 minutes and completed all seven of his passes as Inter saw out the win.

Aleksandar Stankovic (N/A): Replaced Barella on 86 minutes and had a stoppage-time effort from outside the box blocked.

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Andy Diouf (N/A): Came on for Esposito on 86 minutes and teed up Lautaro's blocked shot in stoppage time.

Cristian Chivu (7/10): His side were second best for the opening 15 minutes, but took control thereafter. Dimarco's introduction after Bastoni's exit proved decisive, his decision to keep faith with Esposito paid off in his all-round display, and bringing on Lautaro wrapped up a third straight Champions League clean sheet.