The MKM Stadium
Hull City vs Ipswich Town: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Championship match between Hull and Ipswich, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Hull City will take on Ipswich Town in the Championship at the MKM Stadium on Saturday. Ipswich are third in the standings and are chasing an automatic promotion spot with three games to go this season. The hosts need others to drop points in order to claim a place in the playoffs as they are currently seventh in the standings.

Ipswich need to return to winning ways and refocus as they chase promotion. They are winless in their last three games. Hull City's form has been slightly better, as they are winless in their last five fixtures. Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Hull vs Ipswich kick-off time

Date:April 27, 2024
Kick-off time:8 pm BST
Venue:The MKM Stadium

The match will be played at the MKM Stadium on Saturday, with kick-off at 8 pm BST for fans in the UK.

How to watch Hull vs Ipswich online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Sky Sports in the UK. Match highlights will be available on the platform after the game and live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Team news & squads

Hull team news

The Tigers will likely be missing Anass Zaroury, on loan from Burnley, due to a groin injury he sustained earlier this month.

Hull predicted XI: Allsopp; Slater, Jones, Greaves, Jacob; Omur, Morton, Seri, Philogene; Carvalho, Delap.

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Ingram, Allsop, Lo-Tutala, Robson
Defenders:Greaves, Jones, McLoughlin, Vinagre, Furlong, Jacob, Christie, Coyle, Smith
Midfielders:Morton, Seri, Woods, Slater, Docherty, Carvalho, Tufan, Traore, Vaughan
Forwards:Sayyadmanesh, Sinik, Sharp, Lokilo, Philogene, Covil, Simms, Sandat, Sellars-Fleming, Aydinlik, Jarvis

Ipswich team news

Ipswich Town's promotion aspirations receive a significant lift as both George Hirst and Wes Burns have returned to training this week after recovering from their hamstring injuries.

Brandon Williams, on loan from Manchester United, remains sidelined with a leg injury, potentially allowing Axel Tuanzebe to maintain his position on the right side of the visitors' defence.

Ipswich Town possible XI: Hladky; Tuanzebe, Woolfenden, Burgess, Davis; Morsy, Luongo; Hutchinson, Chaplin, Broadhead; Moore.

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Hladky, Walton, Slicker
Defenders:Clarke, Woolfenden, Burgess, Davis, Tuanzebe, Edmundson, Baggott, Donacien
Midfielders:Taylor, Chaplin, Ball, Luongo, Humphreys, Hutchinson
Forwards:Broadhead, Hirst, Burns, Harness, Aluko, Chaplin, Scarlett, Ladapo, Jackson

Head-to-Head Record

DateCompetitionMatch
04/10/23ChampionshipIpswich Town 3 - 0 Hull City
24/02/21League OneHull City 0 - 1 Ipswich Town
25/11/20League OneIpswich Town 0 - 3 Hull City
30/03/19ChampionshipIpswich Town 0 - 2 Hull City
15/09/18ChampionshipHull City 2 - 0 Ipswich Town

Useful links

