Hull City vs Ipswich Town: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Hull City will take on Ipswich Town in the Championship at the MKM Stadium on Saturday. Ipswich are third in the standings and are chasing an automatic promotion spot with three games to go this season. The hosts need others to drop points in order to claim a place in the playoffs as they are currently seventh in the standings.

Ipswich need to return to winning ways and refocus as they chase promotion. They are winless in their last three games. Hull City's form has been slightly better, as they are winless in their last five fixtures. Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Hull vs Ipswich kick-off time

Date: April 27, 2024 Kick-off time: 8 pm BST Venue: The MKM Stadium

The match will be played at the MKM Stadium on Saturday, with kick-off at 8 pm BST for fans in the UK.

How to watch Hull vs Ipswich online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Sky Sports in the UK. Match highlights will be available on the platform after the game and live updates can be found here on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Hull team news

The Tigers will likely be missing Anass Zaroury, on loan from Burnley, due to a groin injury he sustained earlier this month.

Hull predicted XI: Allsopp; Slater, Jones, Greaves, Jacob; Omur, Morton, Seri, Philogene; Carvalho, Delap.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Ingram, Allsop, Lo-Tutala, Robson Defenders: Greaves, Jones, McLoughlin, Vinagre, Furlong, Jacob, Christie, Coyle, Smith Midfielders: Morton, Seri, Woods, Slater, Docherty, Carvalho, Tufan, Traore, Vaughan Forwards: Sayyadmanesh, Sinik, Sharp, Lokilo, Philogene, Covil, Simms, Sandat, Sellars-Fleming, Aydinlik, Jarvis

Ipswich team news

Ipswich Town's promotion aspirations receive a significant lift as both George Hirst and Wes Burns have returned to training this week after recovering from their hamstring injuries.

Brandon Williams, on loan from Manchester United, remains sidelined with a leg injury, potentially allowing Axel Tuanzebe to maintain his position on the right side of the visitors' defence.

Ipswich Town possible XI: Hladky; Tuanzebe, Woolfenden, Burgess, Davis; Morsy, Luongo; Hutchinson, Chaplin, Broadhead; Moore.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Hladky, Walton, Slicker Defenders: Clarke, Woolfenden, Burgess, Davis, Tuanzebe, Edmundson, Baggott, Donacien Midfielders: Taylor, Chaplin, Ball, Luongo, Humphreys, Hutchinson Forwards: Broadhead, Hirst, Burns, Harness, Aluko, Chaplin, Scarlett, Ladapo, Jackson

Head-to-Head Record

Date Competition Match 04/10/23 Championship Ipswich Town 3 - 0 Hull City 24/02/21 League One Hull City 0 - 1 Ipswich Town 25/11/20 League One Ipswich Town 0 - 3 Hull City 30/03/19 Championship Ipswich Town 0 - 2 Hull City 15/09/18 Championship Hull City 2 - 0 Ipswich Town

