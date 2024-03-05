Hull City vs Birmingham City: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Championship match between Hull City and Birmingham City, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Hull City will take on Birmingham City in the Championship at the MKM Stadium on Tuesday. Hull City have climbed to sixth in the league standings after 35 matches, whereas Birmingham are struggling in 20th place.

Hull City have only lost one out of their last eight fixtures and will be confident of getting their 17th win of the season. However, they will want to avoid complacency creeping in as their last two outings have ended as draws.

Birmingham have struggled to string together wins this year and have managed just two wins in their last seven matches. They lost the last game - a seven-goal thriller against Southampton - after the Saints scored a last-minute winner. They will be hoping to bounce back from that when they travel to take on Hull City.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Hull City vs Birmingham City kick-off time

Date: March 5, 2024 Kick-off time: 7.45 pm GMT Venue: MKM Stadium

The match will be played at the MKM Stadium on Tuesday, with kick-off at 7.45 pm GMT for fans in the UK.

How to watch Hull City vs Birmingham City online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Sky Sports in the UK. Match highlights will be available on the platform and YouTube after the game. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Team news & squads

Hull City team news

Hull might have to do without striker Aaron Connolly for the Tuesday night fixture after he missed the Preston draw due to a dead leg.

Liam Delap's knee injury means he has also been ruled out for the upcoming fixture.

Hull predicted XI: Allsopp; Coyle, Jones, Greaves, Giles; Morton, Seri, Zaroury, Carvalho, Philogene; Sharp.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Ingram, Allsop, Lo-Tutala, Robson Defenders: Greaves, Jones, McLoughlin, Vinagre, Furlong, Jacob, Christie, Coyle, Smith Midfielders: Morton, Seri, Woods, Slater, Docherty, Carvalho, Tufan, Traore, Vaughan Forwards: Sayyadmanesh, Sinik, Sharp, Lokilo, Philogene, Covil, Simms, Sandat, Sellars-Fleming, Aydinlik, Jarvis

Birmingham City team news

Birmingham are facing significant selection issues at center-back following Dion Sanderson's red card over the weekend, compounded by injuries to Krystian Bielik and Marc Roberts.

They will need to be at their very best to secure points against Hull City who are enjoying a much better season in the Championship.

Birmingham predicted XI: Ruddy; Laird, Drameh, Aiwu, Buchanan; Dozzell, Paik, Miyoshi, Bacuna, James; Stansfield.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Etheridge, Home, Ruddy Defenders: Aiwu, Roberts, Long, Buchanan, Longelo, Laird, Drameh, Williams, Oakley Midfielders: Sunjic, Bacuna, James, Dozzell, Paik, Gardner, Miyoshi, Pritchard, Anderson, Donovan Forwards: Burke, Hogan, Stansfield, Jutkiewicz, Dembele, Dixon

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 17/01/24 Birmingham City 2 - 1 Hull City FA Cup 06/01/24 Hull City 1 - 1 Birmingham City FA Cup 26/10/23 Birmingham City 0 - 2 Hull City Championship 31/12/22 Birmingham City 0 - 1 Hull City Championship 16/10/22 Hull City 0 - 2 Birmingham City Championship

Useful links