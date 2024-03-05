Hull City vs Birmingham City: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Hull City will take on Birmingham City in the Championship at the MKM Stadium on Tuesday. Hull City have climbed to sixth in the league standings after 35 matches, whereas Birmingham are struggling in 20th place.
Hull City have only lost one out of their last eight fixtures and will be confident of getting their 17th win of the season. However, they will want to avoid complacency creeping in as their last two outings have ended as draws.
Birmingham have struggled to string together wins this year and have managed just two wins in their last seven matches. They lost the last game - a seven-goal thriller against Southampton - after the Saints scored a last-minute winner. They will be hoping to bounce back from that when they travel to take on Hull City.
Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.
Hull City vs Birmingham City kick-off time
|Date:
|March 5, 2024
|Kick-off time:
|7.45 pm GMT
|Venue:
|MKM Stadium
The match will be played at the MKM Stadium on Tuesday, with kick-off at 7.45 pm GMT for fans in the UK.
How to watch Hull City vs Birmingham City online - TV channels & live streams
The match will be shown live on Sky Sports in the UK. Match highlights will be available on the platform and YouTube after the game. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.
How to watch anywhere with VPN
If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.
Team news & squads
Hull City team news
Hull might have to do without striker Aaron Connolly for the Tuesday night fixture after he missed the Preston draw due to a dead leg.
Liam Delap's knee injury means he has also been ruled out for the upcoming fixture.
Hull predicted XI: Allsopp; Coyle, Jones, Greaves, Giles; Morton, Seri, Zaroury, Carvalho, Philogene; Sharp.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Ingram, Allsop, Lo-Tutala, Robson
|Defenders:
|Greaves, Jones, McLoughlin, Vinagre, Furlong, Jacob, Christie, Coyle, Smith
|Midfielders:
|Morton, Seri, Woods, Slater, Docherty, Carvalho, Tufan, Traore, Vaughan
|Forwards:
|Sayyadmanesh, Sinik, Sharp, Lokilo, Philogene, Covil, Simms, Sandat, Sellars-Fleming, Aydinlik, Jarvis
Birmingham City team news
Birmingham are facing significant selection issues at center-back following Dion Sanderson's red card over the weekend, compounded by injuries to Krystian Bielik and Marc Roberts.
They will need to be at their very best to secure points against Hull City who are enjoying a much better season in the Championship.
Birmingham predicted XI: Ruddy; Laird, Drameh, Aiwu, Buchanan; Dozzell, Paik, Miyoshi, Bacuna, James; Stansfield.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Etheridge, Home, Ruddy
|Defenders:
|Aiwu, Roberts, Long, Buchanan, Longelo, Laird, Drameh, Williams, Oakley
|Midfielders:
|Sunjic, Bacuna, James, Dozzell, Paik, Gardner, Miyoshi, Pritchard, Anderson, Donovan
|Forwards:
|Burke, Hogan, Stansfield, Jutkiewicz, Dembele, Dixon
Head-to-Head Record
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|17/01/24
|Birmingham City 2 - 1 Hull City
|FA Cup
|06/01/24
|Hull City 1 - 1 Birmingham City
|FA Cup
|26/10/23
|Birmingham City 0 - 2 Hull City
|Championship
|31/12/22
|Birmingham City 0 - 1 Hull City
|Championship
|16/10/22
|Hull City 0 - 2 Birmingham City
|Championship