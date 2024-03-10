Huddersfield Town vs West Brom: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Championship match between Huddersfield Town and West Bromwich Albion, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Huddersfield Town will be fighting a Championship relegation battle when they welcome top-three hopefuls West Brom to The John Smith's Stadium on Sunday.

A 1-0 loss against Cardiff City the last time out left the Terries on the edge of the drop zone.

The visitors, on the other hand, will be looking to pick themselves up from a 2-2 draw at Queens Park Rangers in order to maintain their footing in the top six.

Huddersfield Town vs West Brom kick-off time & stadium

Date: March 10, 2024 Kick-off time: 12 pm GMT Venue: The John Smith's Stadium

The Championship match between Huddersfield Town and West Bromwich Albion will be played at The John Smith's Stadium in Huddersfield, England.

It will kick off at 12 pm GMT on Sunday, March 10, in the United Kingdom (UK).

How to watch Huddersfield Town vs West Brom online - TV channels & live streams

The game will be broadcast live on TV on Sky Sports Football in the UK and is available to stream online live through Sky Go.

Team news & squads

Huddersfield Town team news

With Jonathan Hogg back from his ban, Huddersfield boss Andre Breitenreiter is likely to carry on with a three-man backline once again.

Alex Matos could partner Hogg ahead of David Kasumu, with Jack Rudoni deployed in the hole.

Kian Harratt is out on disciplinary grounds, while Radinio Balker, Yuta Nakayama, Rhys Healey, Josh Ruffels and Oliver Turton are all sidelined through injuries.

Huddersfield Town possible XI: Nicholls; Pearson, Helik, Lees; Wiles, Hogg, Matos, Spencer; Rudoni; Burgzorg, Ward.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Nicholls, Maxwell, Chapman Defenders: Helik, Pearson, Lees, Headley, Jackson, Edwards, Spencer Midfielders: Hogg, Rudoni, Wiles, Kasumu, Diarra, Matos, Burgzorg, Koroma, Thomas Forwards: Radulovic, Ward, Phillips, Jones

West Brom team news

Brandon Thomas-Asante, Daryl Dike, Matt Phillips, and Josh Maja are joined by Conor Townsend in the Albion infirmary.

Corberan will have to choose between playing Erik Pieters at left-back to bring in Semi Ajayi at the heart of defense, or continuing with the same back four from the QPR draw.

Either way, captain Jed Wallace will lead the attack.

West Brom possible XI: Palmer; Furlong, Kipre, Pieters, Reach; Yokuslu, Mowatt; Fellows, Diangana, Johnston; Wallace.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Griffiths, Palmer, Cann Defenders: Ajayi, Kipre, Bartley, Pieters, Furlong, Pipa, Kelly Midfielders: Yokuslu, Chalobah, M'Vila, Swift, Mowatt, Molumby, Reach, Diangana, Wallace Forwards: Weimann, Johnston, Marshall, Fellows, Malcolm

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Huddersfield Town and West Bromwich Albion across all competitions.

Date Match Competition September 2, 2023 West Bromwich Albion 1-2 Huddersfield Town Championship March 11, 2023 West Bromwich Albion 1-0 Huddersfield Town Championship August 27, 2022 Huddersfield Town 2-2 West Bromwich Albion Championship March 11, 2022 West Bromwich Albion 2-2 Huddersfield Town Championship November 20, 2021 Huddersfield Town 1-0 West Bromwich Albion Championship

