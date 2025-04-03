How to watch Chivas in the United States: Liga MX, CONCACAF Champions League, Leagues Cup and more

Everything you need to know about how to watch Chivas in Liga MX and all major competitions.

Chivas - known as Guadalajara or Chivas de Guadalajara - are chasing their first piece of major silverware since 2018.

For a side with rich culture, heritage and history - never relegated from Liga MX since its inception - Chivas are regulars in the Mexican top flight as well as continental club competitions over the years.

The club has a massive following in the United States, especially in the vast Latino community. Chivas have distinctively been known for their policy of signing only Mexican players or those with a Mexican connection.

Gerardo Espinoza's side crashed out of the 2025 CONCACAF Champions Cup, but still have the Liga MX and Leagues Cup titles to play for this season.

GOAL takes a look at where to watch Chivas in action in 2025.

Live broadcast of Chivas' matches

This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Chivas will take on Monterrey in a Torneo Clausura 2025 encounter in Liga MX on Saturday, April 5, 2025.

How to watch Chivas' upcoming Liga MX games

In the US, Liga MX matches can be watched on Peacock, Univision, Telemundo, Universo, Fox Sports, TUDN and the TUDN sports app. Games are also broadcast on streaming services such as Fubo, Sling TV and ViX.

Match highlights are available on YouTube for anybody to access globally on Liga MX's official YouTube channel.

Date Time (ET) Fixture USA TV channel + stream Sat, Apr 5 9:05 pm Monterrey vs Chivas Univision, TUDN, DirecTV Stream, ViX Fri, Apr 11 11:05 pm Mazatlan vs Chivas TBC Tue, Apr 15 9:05 pm Chivas vs Puebla TBC Sat, Apr 19 11:10 pm Atlas vs Chivas TBC