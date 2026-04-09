Gerrard criticises two Liverpool players following Paris setback

Two Liverpool stars faced criticism from club legend Steven Gerrard after the Reds lost to Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League.

Liverpool lost 2-0 to Paris Saint-Germain at the Parc des Princes in the first leg of the Champions League quarter-finals.

The sides will meet again at Anfield next Tuesday, with the winner set to face either Real Madrid or Bayern Munich in the semi-finals.

Gerrard singled out Liverpool centre-back Ibrahima Konaté for the hosts’ opening goal, scored by Désiré Doué in the 11th minute.

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Gerrard told TNT Sports: “He [Konaté] could have put in a stronger performance against Doué… but it’s clear that Paris Saint-Germain threw them off their game.”

He added, as reported by the Mirror: “Konaté had to perform better to win his duel. Look at the defence now, it’s completely out of sync.”

He continued: “Once again, they [the Paris players] get to the ball quickly enough, and there are enough players. They don’t just stand there; they move around it.”

Gerrard also suggested that goalkeeper Mamardashvili might have been better positioned closer to his goal line, giving him a chance to deflect the shot.

Gerrard felt the Georgian stopper was too far off his line, remarking, “Maybe he should have been a bit deeper; there’s no need to be that high up.”

He added that, while it might seem harsh, the goalkeeper could have stood a fraction deeper, giving himself a better chance to tip the shot over the bar.