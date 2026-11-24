Team News & Squad Latest

Galatasaray have no injuries or suspensions listed ahead of the tie. Buruk's projected XI has Ugurcan Cakir in goal, Davinson Sanchez and Abdulkerim Bardakci at the back, and Osimhen leading the attack.

Villa also have no injuries or suspensions listed. Emery's projected XI features Zion Suzuki in goal, Pau Torres and Victor Lindelof in defence, and Nicholas Jackson up front. Updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Galatasaray vs Aston Villa Match Preview

Champions League - Game Week 5 24 Nov 2026 - 12:45 Rams Global Stadyumu

Aston Villa travel to Istanbul to face Galatasaray at Rams Global Stadyumu in the Champions League on Tuesday.

The Turkish champions arrive in confident mood. Okan Buruk's side beat Samsunspor 2-1 in the Super Lig on Saturday, and they have won all five of their most recent matches.

Victor Osimhen continues to lead the line and has scored 10 goals so far this season. His record in Turkey since arriving from Napoli makes him the obvious threat for Villa to contain.

Unai Emery's team come in with less momentum. Villa drew 0-0 at home to Sunderland on Saturday and sit 11th in the Premier League with 14 points.

The Europa League holders were beaten 3-0 by Barcelona in their last Champions League outing, so they need a response in Istanbul. Jackson is expected to start up front as Villa look for more goals.

Here is how to follow the match, including the TV channel and live stream options.

Form

Galatasaray have won all five of their latest matches, scoring 14 goals and conceding five. Their most recent result was the 2-1 Super Lig win over Samsunspor, and they also won 4-0 away at Konyaspor.

Villa have drawn three and lost two of their last five, scoring five and conceding 11. They played out a 0-0 draw with Sunderland on Saturday after a 4-4 draw with Manchester United, and they lost 3-0 to both Barcelona and Bournemouth.

Head-to-Head Record

No recent head-to-head meetings between Galatasaray and Aston Villa are available in the match data, so this tie is a fresh test for both sides where history is made.

Standings

Villa sit sixth in the Champions League table, while Galatasaray are 18th. The Turkish side therefore have more ground to make up to automatically qualify for the next round, even with their strong domestic form.