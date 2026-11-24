Galatasaray vs Aston Villa UCL Match Preview

Champions League - Game Week 5 24 Nov 2026 - 12:45 Rams Global Stadyumu

Aston Villa travel to Istanbul on Tuesday to face Galatasaray at Rams Global Stadyumu in a Champions League league-phase fixture. Kickoff is at 13:45 EST and 17:45 GMT.

Galatasaray pose a serious test for faltering Villa

The Turkish champions arrive in strong form. Okan Buruk's side beat Samsunspor 2-1 on Saturday and have won each of their last five matches in all competitions, including a 2-0 victory over VfB Stuttgart in this competition, and they've won six domestic league matches on the bounce. However, they're still languishing in 18th in the UCL league phase, albeit just three points adrift of opponents Villa, who lie in 6th. In the absence of injured duo Victor Osimhen and Rafa Leao, Aleksey Batrakov will be the man to watch. He has scored four goals in the Champions League this season, three of those at RAMS Park.

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Villa have hit a tricky patch

Villa come in with less momentum. Unai Emery's team drew 0-0 with Sunderland on Saturday and sit 10th in the Premier League, while a 3-0 defeat at Barcelona earlier this month left them with ground to make up in Europe. Overall, Emery's side are winless in their last five matches. They'll need to find their shooting boots, however, after they drew blanks in three of their last five matches across all competitions.

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Key stats & injury news

Rafael Leao, Victor Osimhen and Roland Sallai are all injured for the hosts.

Galatasaray have scored the first goal in all four of their UCL league phase games this term.

Aston Villa’s last ten UCL matches have produced an average of 4.1 goals per clash.

English teams have failed to win in nine of their last 10 visits to Galatasaray (L6, D3).

Likely XIs

Galatasaray (4231): Cakir; Singo, Sanchez, Bardakci, Elmali; Torreira, Lemina; Akgun, Batrakov, Yilmaz; Gul.

Villa (4231): Suzuki; Bogarde, Harwood-Bellis, Pau Torres, Maatsen; Kamara, Joao Gomes; McGinn, Buendia, Manzambi; Jackson.

Team news & squads