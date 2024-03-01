Freiburg vs Bayern Munich: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Thomas Tuchel's Bayern Munich are eight points behind in the Bundesliga title race as they travel to Europa-Park Stadion face Freiburg on Friday.
Managing just one win in the last four games in all competitions, the Bavarians also face a battle to stay in the Champions League as they trail 1-0 from the first leg of their last 16 tie with Lazio.
However, Bayern would now aim to book back-to-back league wins after defeating RB Leipzig 2-1 last weekend.
Freiburg, following a 2-1 loss at Augsburg the last time out, will look to climb closer towards the Bundesliga top-six.
Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.
Freiburg vs Bayern Munich kick-off time & stadium
|Date:
|March 1, 2024
|Kick-off time:
|7:30 pm GMT
|Venue:
|Europa-Park Stadion
The Bundesliga match between Freiburg and Bayern Munich will be played at Europa-Park Stadion in Freiburg, Germany.
It will kick off at 7:30 pm GMT on Friday, March 1, in the United Kingdom (UK).
How to watch Freiburg vs Bayern Munich online - TV channels & live streams
In the UK, the game is available to watch and stream online live through the Sky Sports App and Sky Sports YouTube.
Fans who are unable to watch the game can follow the live updates on GOAL.
RELATED:
- How to watch and live steam German Bundesliga football in the 2023-24 season
- Best Sky Sports deals and offers for the 2023-24 football season
How to watch anywhere with VPN
If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.
Team news & squads
Freiburg team news
With Lukas Kubler out injured, Matthias Ginter is likely to be handed a start after the latter came off the bench in the game against Augsburg.
Ritsu Doan and Christian Gunter could be utilised as wing-backs as Freiburg boss Christian Streich may switch to a three-man backline.
The hosts' treatment room consists of Yannik Keitel, Philipp Lienhart, Kenneth Schmidt, Max Rosenfelder and Daniel-Kofi Kyereh.
Freiburg possible XI: Atubolu; Ginter, Hofler, Gulde; Doan, Kohl, Eggestein, Gunter; Sallai, Holer, Grifo.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Atubolu, Muller, Uphoff
|Defenders:
|Ginter, Szalai, Gulde, Gunter, Makengo, Sildillia
|Midfielders:
|Hofler, Eggestein, Rohl, Grifo, Weisshaupt, Muslija, Doan, Sallai
|Forwards:
|Philipp, Adamu, Gregoritsch, Holer
Bayern Munich team news
Tuchel will have an eye towards the upcoming Champions League tie while picking his side against Freiburg.
It's a struggle to recover Leroy Sane in time for next mid-week's Lazio visit, while Noussair Mazraoui, Sacha Boey, Kingsley Coman, Noel Aseko-Nkili, Bouna Sarr and Gabriel Marusic are all ruled out through injuries for the foreseeable future.
Matthijs de Ligt is suspended after picking up his fifth yellow card against Leipzig, and Tarek Buchmann will miss the rest of the season with a hamstring injury.
Bayern Munich possible XI: Neuer; Kimmich, Upamecano, Kim, Guerreiro; Pavlovic, Goretzka; Tel, Muller, Musiala; Kane.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Neuer, Peretz, Ulreich
|Defenders:
|Upamecano, Kim, Dier, Davies, Guerreiro
|Midfielders:
|Kimmich, Pavlovic, Goretzka, Laimer, Musiala
|Forwards:
|Gnabry, Kane, Choupo-Moting, Muller, Tel, Zaragoza
Head-to-Head Record
The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Freiburg and Bayern Munich across all competitions.
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|October 8, 2023
|Bayern Munich 3-0 Freiburg
|Bundesliga
|April 8, 2023
|Freiburg 0-1 Bayern Munich
|Bundesliga
|April 4, 2023
|Bayern Munich 1-2 Freiburg
|DFB-Pokal
|October 16, 2022
|Bayern Munich 5-0 Freiburg
|Bundesliga
|April 2, 2022
|Freiburg 1-4 Bayern Munich
|Bundesliga