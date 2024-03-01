Freiburg vs Bayern Munich: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Bundesliga match between Freiburg and Bayern Munich, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Thomas Tuchel's Bayern Munich are eight points behind in the Bundesliga title race as they travel to Europa-Park Stadion face Freiburg on Friday.

Managing just one win in the last four games in all competitions, the Bavarians also face a battle to stay in the Champions League as they trail 1-0 from the first leg of their last 16 tie with Lazio.

However, Bayern would now aim to book back-to-back league wins after defeating RB Leipzig 2-1 last weekend.

Freiburg, following a 2-1 loss at Augsburg the last time out, will look to climb closer towards the Bundesliga top-six.

Freiburg vs Bayern Munich kick-off time & stadium

Date: March 1, 2024 Kick-off time: 7:30 pm GMT Venue: Europa-Park Stadion

The Bundesliga match between Freiburg and Bayern Munich will be played at Europa-Park Stadion in Freiburg, Germany.

It will kick off at 7:30 pm GMT on Friday, March 1, in the United Kingdom (UK).

How to watch Freiburg vs Bayern Munich online - TV channels & live streams

In the UK, the game is available to watch and stream online live through the Sky Sports App and Sky Sports YouTube.

Team news & squads

Freiburg team news

With Lukas Kubler out injured, Matthias Ginter is likely to be handed a start after the latter came off the bench in the game against Augsburg.

Ritsu Doan and Christian Gunter could be utilised as wing-backs as Freiburg boss Christian Streich may switch to a three-man backline.

The hosts' treatment room consists of Yannik Keitel, Philipp Lienhart, Kenneth Schmidt, Max Rosenfelder and Daniel-Kofi Kyereh.

Freiburg possible XI: Atubolu; Ginter, Hofler, Gulde; Doan, Kohl, Eggestein, Gunter; Sallai, Holer, Grifo.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Atubolu, Muller, Uphoff Defenders: Ginter, Szalai, Gulde, Gunter, Makengo, Sildillia Midfielders: Hofler, Eggestein, Rohl, Grifo, Weisshaupt, Muslija, Doan, Sallai Forwards: Philipp, Adamu, Gregoritsch, Holer

Bayern Munich team news

Tuchel will have an eye towards the upcoming Champions League tie while picking his side against Freiburg.

It's a struggle to recover Leroy Sane in time for next mid-week's Lazio visit, while Noussair Mazraoui, Sacha Boey, Kingsley Coman, Noel Aseko-Nkili, Bouna Sarr and Gabriel Marusic are all ruled out through injuries for the foreseeable future.

Matthijs de Ligt is suspended after picking up his fifth yellow card against Leipzig, and Tarek Buchmann will miss the rest of the season with a hamstring injury.

Bayern Munich possible XI: Neuer; Kimmich, Upamecano, Kim, Guerreiro; Pavlovic, Goretzka; Tel, Muller, Musiala; Kane.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Neuer, Peretz, Ulreich Defenders: Upamecano, Kim, Dier, Davies, Guerreiro Midfielders: Kimmich, Pavlovic, Goretzka, Laimer, Musiala Forwards: Gnabry, Kane, Choupo-Moting, Muller, Tel, Zaragoza

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Freiburg and Bayern Munich across all competitions.

Date Match Competition October 8, 2023 Bayern Munich 3-0 Freiburg Bundesliga April 8, 2023 Freiburg 0-1 Bayern Munich Bundesliga April 4, 2023 Bayern Munich 1-2 Freiburg DFB-Pokal October 16, 2022 Bayern Munich 5-0 Freiburg Bundesliga April 2, 2022 Freiburg 1-4 Bayern Munich Bundesliga

