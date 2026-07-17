How Premier League stars invest: Inside Mario Götze’s startup portfolio and 'The Players Fund'

If you thought that conversations in top-tier football dressing rooms revolved simply around luxury assets, such as high-end sports cars, designer fashion, and prime real estate, think again. In the modern era, a revolution is taking place alongside training sessions and tactical briefings.

Locker room chat from the Premier League to the Bundesliga has taken an unexpected turn toward venture capital (VC) fundamentals, such as cap tables, angel syndicates, and seed-round valuations. A new generation of footballers is now trading traditional investing routes for the high-stakes, fast-paced world of technology VC.



At the forefront of this ‘Dressing Room VCs’ movement is former World Cup champion Mario Götze. Alongside continuing to play for Eintracht Frankfurt, Götze has quietly spent the last few years building a parallel career as one of Europe’s most prolific angel investors.

Let GOAL take you through all the ins and outs of the latest tech investment revolution sweeping football. Who’s involved, what they are doing and much more.

Inside the Locker Room: How footballers are becoming Venture Capitalists

Locker Room Syndicates:

Instead of investing entirely alone, some players form private investment clubs or syndicates within their team dressing rooms, pool their money to back promising tech companies.

Beyond Sports Tech:

While they do invest in sports apps and fitness tech, footballers tend to target mainstream tech sectors, including artificial intelligence (AI), software-as-a-service (SaaS), fintech, and digital health.

Active Networkers:

Rather than just handing money over to a wealth manager, ‘dressing room VCs’ actively review pitch decks, network with traditional Silicon Valley or European venture firms, and take meetings during their downtime.

Mario Götze: Inside the World Cup winner's €70M+ tech startup portfolio

Operating primarily through his personal investment vehicle, Companion M, Mario Götze, who won everything in the German domestic game, in addition to landing the World Cup in 2014, has assembled a portfolio of more than 70 early-stage technology startups across Europe and the United States.



Götze's approach is far from a passive marketing gimmick. He has integrated himself into the tech ecosystem, targeting high-growth sectors such as B2B SaaS, software infrastructure, cybersecurity, and digital health. His successful investments span a diverse range of innovative businesses, including the Danish fintech firm Flatpay, the German conversational AI platform Parloa, and the B2B software provider Qualifyze.



He has also backed domain-specific solutions like the AI-powered media management platform ScorePlay, an investment inspired by his direct experience with the logistical headaches footballers face when managing their digital media assets.

From Götze to the Premier League: The rise of 'The Players Fund'

Götze’s entrepreneurial mindset has rapidly spread across the English Channel into Premier League dressing rooms. Elite footballers face a notoriously brief career window, prompting players to seek substantial, long-term wealth consolidation options that outlive their playing career.



A prime example of these dressing room VCs in action is the emergence of athlete-led investment vehicles like The Players Fund, a venture capital firm co-founded by current and former sports stars. It includes a number of footballers and ex-footballers, such as Chris Smalling, Héctor Bellerín, Serge Gnabry, and Ben White. Smalling himself has become a prominent name in the venture space, focusing heavily on climate tech and alternative proteins.

Other Premier League names have taken a direct approach to tech. Former defenders like Rio Ferdinand were early backers of the highly successful NFT trading card and fantasy sports platform Sorare, while younger stars are actively looking at fintech, consumer applications, and artificial intelligence.

By syndicating deals together, players can command allocations in highly competitive funding rounds that are typically reserved for tier-one Silicon Valley or London VC firms.

Overcoming Football’s Financial Pitfalls: Why tech VC is replacing bad investments

For decades, professional football was plagued by horror stories of players losing their fortunes to predatory financial advisors, film tax schemes, or high-risk real estate developments.

The new approach is built heavily on education, institutional alignment, and collective intelligence. Founders of funds like The Players Fund emphasise that their mission is as much about educating the athlete community as it is about deploying capital.



