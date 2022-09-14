FIFA 23: How to get early access on PlayStation & Xbox

Can't wait to get started? Here's how you can get an early look at the game

FIFA 23 will be officially launched on September 30 worldwide and fans will be eager to get started on the latest edition of EA Sports' internationally renowned football video game. Whether it's Ultimate Team or Career Mode you like to play, or simply games between friends, the new title promises plenty to look forward to.

Understandably, some of you might not be able to contain your excitement, but, fear not, EA Sports has anticipated that by making the new game available to play a little earlier.

GOAL brings you everything you need to know about early access to FIFA 23.

How can you get early access to FIFA 23?

There are a number of ways to play FIFA 23 early, namely by pre-ordering the Ultimate Edition of the game or by signing up to an EA Play membership.

Pre-order FIFA 23 Ultimate Edition

Early access is a perk available to gamers who pre-order FIFA 23 Ultimate Edition. The game is available to play from September 27, 2022 - three days earlier than the September 30 worldwide release. This perk is not applicable if you pre-order the standard edition of the game.

FIFA 23 edition Access date Ultimate edition September 27, 2022 Standard edition September 30, 2022

Here is a rundown of the extras available to those who pre-order FIFA 23 Ultimate Edition:

Three days Early Access (from September 27)

Dual Entitlement

Untradeable One to Watch Item

4,600 FIFA Points

FUT TOTW 1 Player Item

Kylian Mbappe Loan Item (five matches)

FUT Ambassador Loan Player Pick (Alphonso Davies, Son Heung-min or Vinicius Jr - three matches)

Career Mode Homegrown Talent

Go to the official EA Sports FIFA 23 website to pre-order the game now.

Sign up to EA Play

If you become a member of EA Play, you can get early access to FIFA 23 from September 27, 2022. Similar to the pre-order method, this means you can play the game three days in advance of the worldwide release.

It should be noted that early access via EA Play is limited to 10 hours of play time. However, as well as early access, members also receive rewards, such as XP boosts, FUT packs and a library of EA games, including titles such as FIFA 22.

Subscription Access Limit? EA Play September 27, 2022 10 hours play time EA Play Pro (PC only) September 27, 2022 Unlimited

A standard EA Play membership subscription costs $4.99 a month or, alternatively, $29.99 a year - a 50 per cent discount.

The 10-hour limit on early access does not apply to EA Play Pro members, but this applies to PC only. EA Play Pro is more expensive at $14.99 a month or $99.99 a year.

Learn more about EA Play subscriptions on the official website.

What is the price of FIFA 23?

Console Standard edition Ultimate edition PS5 £69.99 / $69.99 £89.99 / $99.99 Xbox Series X/S £69.99 / $69.99 £89.99 / $99.99 PS4 £59.99 / $59.99 £89.99 / $99.99 Xbox One £59.99 / $59.99 £89.99 / $99.99 PC £59.99 / $59.99 £79.99 / $99.99 Stadia N/A £79.99 / $89.99 Nintendo Switch (legacy) £34.99 / $39.99 N/A

You can see the full list of FIFA 23 prices by console in the table above.

