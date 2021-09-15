FIFA 22 ratings: Messi, Neymar and PSG's best players revealed

EA Sports and the Ratings Collective are now rolling out statistics for the latest version of the popular game, which is due to launch next month

Paris Saint-Germain have emerged as a major European superpower over the last decade, and after another summer of exciting business in the transfer market look well placed to regain the Ligue 1 title and challenge for their first-ever Champions League crown.

Mauricio Pochettino already had Neymar, Kylian Mbappe and Angel Di Maria to call upon in his star-studded PSG squad, but increased his options even further by signing Lionel Messi, Georginio Wijnaldum, Achraf Hakimi, Sergio Ramos and Gianluigi Donnarumma ahead of the 2021-22 season.

As a result, the French champions will be one of the most popular teams on FIFA 22, but which of their players will boast the highest ratings? Goal is here to bring you everything you need to know.

PSG FIFA 22 player ratings

Player Position FIFA 22 rating Lionel Messi RW 93 Neymar Jr LW 91 Kylian Mbappe ST 91 Gianluigi Donnarumma GK 89 Sergio Ramos CB 88 Keylor Navas GK 88 Marco Verratti CM 87 Angel Di Maria RW 87 Marquinhos CB 87 Achraf Hakimi RB 85 Georginio Wijnaldum CM 84 Presnel Kimpembe CB 83 Mauro Icardi ST 83 Idrissa Gueye CDM 82 Juan Bernat LB 82 Leandro Paredes CDM 81 Danilo Pereira CDM 81 Julian Draxler CAM 80 Rafinha CM 80 Ander Herrera CM 79

Messi has held onto his title as the highest-rated player on FIFA despite seeing his 21-year stay at Barcelona cut short, with PSG's marquee summer signing graded at 93 on the latest version of the game.

The six-time Ballon d'Or winner was reunited with ex-Barca team-mate Neymar upon his arrival at Parc des Princes, and the Brazilian is ranked at 91 alongside Mbappe, whose stock continues to rise with each passing year.

Donnarumma has been classified at 89 following his move to PSG, with the former Milan goalkeeper marked just above Costa Rican shot-stopper Keylor Navas and Real Madrid legend Ramos - both of whom are at 88.

The Ligue 1 outfit have two players ranked at 87 in Di Maria and Marquinhos, while another pair of new arrivals, Hakimi and Wijnaldum, have been graded at 85 and 84 respectively.

Presnel Kimpembe and Mauro Icardi are both rated at 83, one ahead of Idrissa Gueye and Juan Bernat (82), with Leandro Paredes (81), Danilo Pereira (81), Julian Draxler (80), Rafinha (80) and Ander Herrera (79) completing the 20-man list.