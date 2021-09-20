FIFA 22

FIFA 22 ratings: Aubameyang, Partey, Saka & Arsenal's best players revealed

EA Sports have released the player ratings for the latest FIFA launch in October, and here are the Gunners' player ratings

The 2020-21 season was another disappointing one for Arsenal, but if there was a positive to take away, it was the influx of youth players moving up to the first-team set-up at the Emirates.

The likes of Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Martinelli and Emile Smith Rowe have risen through the ranks, joining stars like Pierre Emerick-Auabameyang, Thomas Partey and Alexandre Lacazette as gold cards in FIFA 22's version of Ultimate Team.

So, what are the Gunners stars' player ratings in FIFA 22? Ahead of the game's release on October 1Goal has everything you need to know about how the players have been scored.

Arsenal FIFA 22 player ratings

Player Position FIFA 22 rating
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang ST 85
Bernd Leno GK 83
Thomas Partey  CM 83
Alexandre Lacazette ST 82
Martin Odegaard CAM 82
Nicolas Pepe RM 81
Bukayo Saka RM 80
Kieran Tierney LB 80
Granit Xhaka CDM 79
Gabriel CB 79
Mohamed Elneny CDM 77
Rob Holding CB 77
Cedric Soares RB 76
Pablo Mari CB 76
Ben White CB 76
Emile Smith Rowe CAM 76
Gabriel Martinelli LM 76
Calum Chambers  RB 75
Sead Kolasinac LB 75
Ainsley Maitland-Niles CDM 75
Takehiro Tomiyasu CM 75
Aaron Ramsdale GK 74
Eddie Nketiah ST 74
Albert Lokonga  CM 73
Nuno Tavares LB 70

Aubemeyang is, unsurprisingly, Arsenal's highest-rated player, as the pacey forward checks in with an 85-rated card.

Just behind him is the duo of Bernd Leno and Partey at 83, while Lacazette and Martin Odegaard bag 82s after the latter completed a permanent move to the club this summer.

Saka, one of the club's young stars, has been awarded an 80-rated card, while Martinelli and Smith Rowe both check in at 76. Ainsley Maitland-Niles, meanwhile, is a 75 with big summer signing Ben White earning a 76-rated card.

