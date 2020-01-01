Familiar failings leave Chelsea facing final-day Champions League showdown

The Blues were a sideshow at Liverpool's party, but their defeat was just another example of chronic problems that have led to a nervy conclusion

Not many teams score three goals at Anfield – although will have been far more concerned with with lifting the Premier League trophy at full-time.

But that is what managed here, and yet the familiar failings that have dogged Frank Lampard's side throughout the campaign means they still came away with nothing from Merseyside.

Their 5-3 defeat against the Reds means Chelsea head into the final day of the Premier League season still not assured of football for next season.

The Blues want to be in Liverpool's shoes in 12 months time, but defeat to on Sunday will potentially mean they are not even in Europe's premier club competition in 2020-21.

Chelsea's night began with them offering their hosts a guard of honour, and their submission continued into the early stages of the match..

Though both Naby Keita and Trent Alexander-Arnold's goals were almost unstoppable strikes – albeit with the latter coming from a dubiously awarded free-kick – the way Liverpool went 3-0 up will have upset Lampard massively.

Chelsea have struggled when defending set-pieces all season, and once again they were caught out as Gini Wijnaldum was allowed to slam a shot past Kepa Arrizabalaga from close range.

The west London outfit will end the campaign having kept just one league clean sheet away from home – only have fewer, with none whatsoever – and if Lampard did not know there were defensive issues before, that statistic tells him all he needs to know.

To their credit, Chelsea did rally, Olivier Giroud pulled one back shortly before half-time, though Liverpool's three-goal lead was restored shortly after the break as Marcos Alonso failed to close down Alexander-Arnold as he crossed for Roberto Firmino to head home.

The introductions of Tammy Abraham and Christian Pulisic off the bench gave Chelsea's attack an additional edge, with the pair combining for Abraham to tap home his 17th goal of the season before Pulisic turned in the box to fire home to leave the Blues dreaming of a fightback that would secure a top-four finish with a game to spare.

It was not to be, however, as Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain rounded off a rapid Liverpool counterattack to secure victory for the hosts on their special night.

Chelsea's free-scoring, possession-hungry ways have been balanced out by their inability to defend crosses, set-pieces and individual errors at the back throughout Lampard's first season in charge.

It has led to a decent points total given the pre-season sale of Eden Hazard and their initial two-window transfer ban, but given that they have been in the top four for almost the entirety of the campaign, it would be disappointing to lose Champions League football just as the finish line is in sight.

Wolves have unfinished business of their own to deal with on Sunday as they aim to secure a top-six finish and a second successive campaign in the , and with the likes of Raul Jimenez and Adama Traore in form possess one of the league's most dangerous attacking units.

As such, Chelsea's defence must improve from the shambolic unit that has undermined their fine attacking play since football's resumption if they are to get the point they require.

Of course, could do them a favour by beating Leicester on the final day, meaning the Foxes would finish below Chelsea regardless of the result at Stamford Bridge.

But with Timo Werner, Hakim Ziyech and potentially Kai Havertz on the way. Lampard and his team will want to get into the Champions League on their own terms.

Challenging this Liverpool side can wait. All that matters for now is avoiding defeat in four days' time.