Explained: Why England cannot call up replacement for Arsenal defender White after World Cup squad exit

England defender Ben White has left the Three Lions' World Cup squad for personal reasons and is not expected to return.

WHAT HAPPENED? England announced on Thursday that White has left the Three Lions' World Cup squad for personal reasons and is unlikely to return before the conclusion of the tournament. White's departure means manager Gareth Southgate is reduced to 25 players for the rest of the World Cup.

#ThreeLions defender @ben6white has left England’s training base in Al Wakrah and returned home for personal reasons. — England (@England) November 30, 2022

WHY CAN'T ENGLAND REPLACE WHITE? All World Cup squads had to be submitted to FIFA by November 13. Changes were allowed before the tournament started but only if players had suffered an injury and illness that would rule them out for the duration of the World Cup. The cut-off date for any squad changes was 24 hours before each country's first game. England have obviously already played three games which means it's simply too late to call up a replacement for White.

WHAT NEXT: England take on Senegal on Sunday in the last 16 of the World Cup.