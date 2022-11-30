Arsenal star White leaves England World Cup squad for personal reasons

England have announced defender Ben White has left the Three Lions' training base and is not expected to return before the end of the tournament.

WHAT HAPPENED? The Arsenal man left England's training base ahead of the team's last 16 clash against Senegal on Sunday. The Three Lions are not expecting White to return before the end of the World Cup in December.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: White's departure comes too late for England to call up a replacement, so the Three Lions will continue with 25 players. The Arsenal star is yet to feature at the tournament and missed training ahead of the 3-0 win over Wales with illness. Gareth Southgate is well stocked in defence with Conor Coady, Eric Dier, John Stones and Harry Maguire as his centre-back options, while Kyle Walker can cover there too.

WHAT THEY SAID: "Ben White has left England’s training base in Al Wakrah and returned home for personal reasons," read a statement from the Football Association. "The Arsenal defender is not expected to return to the squad for the remainder of the tournament. We ask that the player’s privacy is respected at this moment in time."

WHAT NEXT FOR ENGLAND? The Three Lions will take on Senegal on Sunday for a place in the quarter-finals and a possible clash with reigning champions France.