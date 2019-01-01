'Everything is positive' - Ronaldo happy at Juventus as he targets Champions League progress

The Portuguese superstar says he is settled in Turin as he prepares to face his former city rivals Atletico Madrid

Cristiano Ronaldo says he is happy at and doesn't miss as he prepares to return to Madrid for the first time since his departure from Real.

The 34-year-old’s skills have shown no signs of declining in his first season at Juve following his summer move from Santiago Bernabeu.

He has scored 21 goals already this campaign, with Juventus 18 points clear at the top of and all but certain of winning an eighth-straight title.

Ronaldo says he has had no problem adapting to life in a new country and is happy with his performances for the Bianconeri so far.

"The team's performance has been very good, very positive,” Ronaldo told DAZN. “In the league we are undefeated, we have not lost any matches.

"It's great, in my opinion, we have everything to be champions. There is still a long way to go but we have a great advantage and if we continue like this I have no doubt that we will be champions

“We won the final of the Supercoppa of in . It was my first title. The balance is very positive, at an individual level I feel good. I feel adapted to the Italian league and it is a difficult league, in my opinion, the most difficult for the forwards. A league with a lot of quality,

"I did not expect the Italian league to have this quality. I am happy, my family and my children are happy. Everything is positive."

Ronaldo has said he hasn't had any trouble adapting to life in a new country, as he's had to do so several times already during his career.

“We adapt well, my family likes Italy, it's a different reality, a different country, a different language and culture. I have always lived outside the home since I was 11 years old so I have no problems adapting to another country I went to with 18, to Madrid with 25 and to Turin with 33. It is not difficult for me to adapt to a country or to a different culture.

"I do not miss Spain or . Things are the way they are. Obviously, I left many friends, left a great club. I left a club that gave me a lot of love, people and friends. But I do not miss the country itself, because I have the same here. It has not been difficult for me. Everything has been very intense, interesting and different but I have adapted well. I am happy".

Ronaldo returns to Madrid on Tuesday as Juventus look to overturn a 2-0 deficit against Atletico in the last 16 of the .

He accepts that the Italian side are underdogs, but is confident they can secure the result they need from the Wanda Metropolitano to progress.

"As I said it's going to be a difficult game,“ he added. “Atletico is a team that has played two Champions League finals in the last four years, it's one of the teams that can win the Champions League.

"We know it will be difficult but, if Juventus play well, we will get through."