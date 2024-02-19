Everton vs Crystal Palace: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Premier League match between Everton and Crystal Palace, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Everton will take on Crystal Palace in the Premier League at the Goodison Park on Monday. It is set to be a clash for points to climb up the standings, as both teams are struggling down at 16th and 18th place in the standings.

Only five points separate these two teams and both will be desperate for points. Everton have managed to win just one out of their last 11 matches and interestingly, that only win came against Crystal Palace at home in the FA Cup. They lost the last outing 0-2 against Manchester City and will be confident that this will be an easier challenge.

Palace have managed to win just one out of their last six games. They will also be looking to bounce back from a defeat, only theirs was against Chelsea in their most recent outing. Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Everton vs Crystal Palace kick-off time

Date: February 19, 2024 Kick-off time: 8 pm GMT Venue: Goodison Park

The match will be played at Goodison Park on Monday, with kick-off at 8 pm GMT for fans in the UK.

How to watch Everton vs Crystal Palace online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Sky Sports in the UK. Match highlights will be available on the platform and YouTube after the game. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Team news & squads

Everton team news

Ben Godfrey was substituted in the 56th minute of the previous outing due to illness. However, he has participated in training sessions and is expected to be fit for the upcoming match at Goodison Park.

Abdoulaye Doucoure was seen training with the ball during the week and he is available for selection, along with Seamus Coleman and Amadou Onana.

Arnaut Danjuma (ankle), Dele Alli (groin), and Andre Gomes (calf) continue their rehabilitation and will remain unavailable this weekend.

Everton predicted XI: Pickford; Coleman, Tarkowski, Branthwaite, Mykolenko; Harrison, Onana, Garner, Doucoure, McNeil; Calvert-Lewin.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Pickford, Virginia, Lonergan Defenders: Tarkowski, Branthwaite, Godfrey, Keane, Mykolenko, Patterson, Coleman Midfielders: Onana, Garner, Doucoure, Onyango Forwards: Calvert-Lewin, Beto, Chermiti, Harrison, Dobbin

Crystal Palace team news

Crystal Palace are dealing with long-term concerns of Cheick Doucoure (Achilles), Rob Holding (ankle), Michael Olise (thigh), and Jesurun Rak-Sakyi (thigh).

Marc Guehi (knee) and Eberechi Eze (thigh) might not make it to Merseyside, while Will Hughes sustained an ankle injury in the defeat to Chelsea and will require assessment before the match.

Palace predicted XI: Henderson; Munoz, Andersen, Richards, Mitchell; Ahamada, Lerma, Wharton; Ayew, Mateta, Franca.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Johnstone, Henderson, Matthews, Whitworth Defenders: Ward, Mitchell, Tomkins, Muñoz, Andersen, Clyne, Richards, Ferguson Midfielders: Lerma, Schlupp, Hughes, Wharton, Ahamada, Wells-Morrison, Riedewald, Ozoh, Raymond Forwards: Ayew, França, Mateta, Édouard, Gordon, Plange

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 18/01/24 Everton 1 - 0 Crystal Palace FA Cup 05/01/24 Crystal Palace 0 - 0 Everton FA Cup 11/11/23 Crystal Palace 2 - 3 Everton Premier League 22/04/23 Crystal Palace 0 - 0 Everton Premier League 22/10/22 Everton 3 - 0 Crystal Palace Premier League

Useful links