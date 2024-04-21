Everton vs Nottingham Forest: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Both Everton and Nottingham Forest will be looking to return to winning ways when they face off in Sunday's Premier League encounter at Goodison Park.
The Toffees are just a point clear of Forest, but both sides are at the edge of the dropzone.
Sean Dyche's men last suffered a 6-0 drubbing at Chelsea on Monday night, while Nuno's Tricky Trees played out a 2-2 draw with Wolverhampton Wanderers last weekend.
Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.
Everton vs Nottingham Forest kick-off time & stadium
|Date:
|April 21, 2024
|Kick-off time:
|1:30 pm BST
|Venue:
|Goodison Park
The Premier League match between Everton and Nottingham Forest will be played at Goodison Park in Liverpool, England.
It will kick off at 1:30 pm BST on Sunday, April 21, in the United Kingdom (UK).
How to watch Everton vs Nottingham Forest online - TV channels & live streams
In the UK, the Premier League match between Everton and Nottingham Forest will be broadcast live on TV on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Ultra HDR, with live streaming available on Sky Go.
Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.
RELATED:
- How to watch Premier League football in the 2023-24 season
Best Sky Sports deals and offers for the 2023-24 football season
How to watch anywhere with VPN
If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.
Team news & squads
Everton team news
Seamus Coleman, Jarrad Branthwaite and Nathan Patterson suffered knocks in the Chelsea loss, with Ashley Young or Ben Godfrey likely to replace Coleman at right-back.
As it was, Dele Alli and Lewis Dobbin would already miss out through injuries.
However, there are chances of Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Idrissa Gueye returning to action alongside Branthwaite, as the trio took part in Friday's training.
Everton possible XI: Pickford; Young, Tarkowski, Keane, Mykolenko; Harrison, Onana, Gomes, McNeil; Doucoure; Calvert-Lewin.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Pickford, Virginia, Lonergan
|Defenders:
|Tarkowski, Branthwaite, Godfrey, Keane, Mykolenko, Young
|Midfielders:
|Onana, Garner, Gomes, Doucoure, Gueye, Onyango
|Forwards:
|Calvert-Lewin, Beto, Chermiti, Danjuma, Harrison, McNeil
Nottingham Forest team news
Taiwo Awoniyi and Willy Boly are unavailable for selection due to their respective concerns, while Anthony Elanga is a doubt after missing the Wolves draw. So, Giovanni Reyna could continue in the XI after his Premier League debut at the City Ground.
Nuno could even name an unchanged lineup against Everton on Sunday.
Nottingham Forest possible XI: Sels; Williams, Omobamidele, Murillo, Aina; Danilo, Yates; Reyna, Gibbs-White, Hudson-Odoi; Wood.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Turner, Vlachodimos, Sels, Hennessey
|Defenders:
|Murillo, Niakhate, Omobamidele, Felipe, Tavares, Toffolo, Williams, Montiel, Aina
|Midfielders:
|Sangare, Kouyate, Danilo, Dominguez, Yates, Arter, Gibbs-White, Reyna
|Forwards:
|Wood, Origi, Elanga, Hudson-Odoi, Ribeiro
Head-to-Head Record
The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Everton and Nottingham Forest across all competitions.
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|December 2, 2023
|Nottingham Forest 0-1 Everton
|Premier League
|March 5, 2023
|Nottingham Forest 2-2 Everton
|Premier League
|August 20, 2022
|Everton 1-1 Nottingham Forest
|Premier League
|January 30, 1999
|Everton 0-1 Nottingham Forest
|Premier League
|September 8, 1998
|Nottingham Forest 0-2 Everton
|Premier League