Everton vs Brentford: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Both Everton and Brentford will by seeking a third straight Premier League win when they square against each other at Goodison Park on Saturday.
Apart from the club's appeal over a second points deduction of the season, the Toffees can leapfrog the 15th-placed Bees on the table.
Sean Dyche's side recently clinched the Merseyside derby tie against Liverpool 2-0, while the visitors enter the game on the back of a 5-1 thrashing of Luton Town.
Everton vs Brentford kick-off time & stadium
|Date:
|April 27, 2024
|Kick-off time:
|5:30 pm BST
|Venue:
|Goodison Park
The Premier League match between Everton and Brentford will be played at Goodison Park in Liverpool, England.
It will kick off at 5:30 pm BST on Saturday, April 27, in the United Kingdom (UK).
How to watch Everton vs Brentford online - TV channels & live streams
In the UK, the Premier League match between Everton and Brentford will be broadcast live on TV on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Ultra HDR, with live streaming available on Sky Go.
Team news & squads
Everton team news
Dyche will not be able to call for the services of Nathan Patterson, Seamus Coleman, Dele Alli, Lewis Dobbin and Beto on account of injuries, while Vitalii Mykolenko is a doubt after the defender picked up a knock to his ankle in the Liverpool win.
Dominic Calvert-Lewin could continue upfront, with Jack Harrison and Dwight McNeil on the wings, while Idrissa Gueye may start on the bench after shaking off a niggle.
Depending on Mykolenko's availability, Ashley Young may be required to fill in at left-back, with Ben Godfrey on the opposite side.
Everton possible XI: Pickford; Godfrey, Tarkowski, Branthwaite, Young; Harrison, Garner, Onana, McNeil; Doucoure; Calvert-Lewin
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Pickford, Virginia, Lonergan
|Defenders:
|Tarkowski, Branthwaite, Godfrey, Keane, Mykolenko, Young
|Midfielders:
|Onana, Garner, Gomes, Doucoure, Gueye, Onyango
|Forwards:
|Calvert-Lewin, Chermiti, Danjuma, Harrison, McNeil
Brentford team news
Brentford boss Thomas Frank will be without Josh Dasilva, Rico Henry, Ben Mee and Aaron Hickey through injuries, while Neal Maupay is ineligible to face his parent club.
Ivan Toney may come good from a hip injury as he took part in Thursday's training, and it would otherwise remain between Kevin Schade and Keane Lewis-Potter to feature in attack alongside Yoane Wissa and Bryan Mbeumo.
Brentford possible XI: Flekken; Ajer, Collins, Pinnock, Reguilon; Jensen, Norgaard, Janelt; Mbeumo, Wissa, Lewis-Potter
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Flekken, Strakosha, Valdimarsson, Belcombe
|Defenders:
|Collins, Ajer, Pinnock, Zanka, Reguilon, Roerslev
|Midfielders:
|Janelt, Norgaard, Konak, Jensen, Onyeka, Baptiste, Trevitt, Yarmolyuk, Wissa, Damsgaard
|Forwards:
|Toney, Lewis-Potter, Mbeumo, Schade, Ghoddos
Head-to-Head Record
The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Everton and Brentford across all competitions.
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|September 23, 2023
|Brentford 1-3 Everton
|Premier League
|March 11, 2023
|Everton 1-0 Brentford
|Premier League
|August 27, 2022
|Brentford 1-1 Everton
|Premier League
|May 15, 2022
|Everton 2-3 Brentford
|Premier League
|February 5, 2022
|Everton 4-1 Brentford
|FA Cup