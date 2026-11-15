England player ratings vs Spain: Harry Kane leads clinical victory to secure top spot

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England secured a dramatic 3-2 victory over Spain at the Riyadh Air Metropolitano to clinch top spot in Nations League Group A3. Goals from Harry Kane, Ezri Konsa, and Ben White built a commanding lead that withstood a late Spanish fightback.

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England delivered a tactical masterclass in efficiency to overcome Spain in a five-goal thriller at the Riyadh Air Metropolitano. Despite ceding 64% of possession to Luis de la Fuente’s side, the Three Lions were devastating in transitional moments and set-piece scenarios. Kane’s clinical penalty just before the interval set the tone, before a rapid-fire double early in the second half stunned the hosts and ended their long unbeaten run.

The defensive resolve of Thomas Tuchel’s side was tested severely in the closing stages as Spain mounted a spirited comeback through Mikel Oyarzabal and Nico Williams. However, England’s ability to convert three of their five shots on target proved the difference. This result ensures England leapfrog Spain to finish first in Group 3, showcasing a pragmatic edge that bodes well for the upcoming tournament cycles under Tuchel’s stewardship.

Goalkeeper & Defence

James Trafford - 7/10

The young goalkeeper was kept busy throughout, making five saves to keep Spain at bay for large periods. While he could do little about the precision of the two late goals, his handling and command of the box under heavy pressure provided a solid foundation for the victory.

Ezri Konsa - 8/10

A standout performance from the Arsenal defender, who showed great aerial prowess to score England’s second goal in the 53rd minute following a Declan Rice delivery. Defensively, he led the charts with a significant portion of England's 29 clearances, maintaining his composure as Spain flooded the box late on.

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Jarell Quansah - 7/10

Tasked with managing Oyarzabal, Quansah stood tall for much of the evening. He was vital in England's 20 interceptions, reading the game well and showing a maturity beyond his years in a high-stakes European encounter.

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Ben White - 8/10

White was exceptional on the right flank, balancing his defensive duties with a perfectly timed surge into the box to score England's third goal in the 57th minute. His contribution to the transition game was vital before his substitution.

Lewis Hall - 6/10

A difficult evening at times for Hall, who had the unenviable task of tracking Lamine Yamal. While he struggled with Spain's overloads on the flank, he contributed to the defensive shape that limited Spain to just seven shots on target from 23 total attempts.

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Midfield

Declan Rice - 8/10

Rice was the heartbeat of the side, providing the assist for Konsa’s goal with a pinpoint cross. His early yellow card in the 15th minute didn't deter his aggression, as he anchored the midfield brilliantly to disrupt Spain’s rhythm during their long spells of possession.

Jude Bellingham - 7/10

Bellingham displayed his usual class in tight spaces, providing the assist for White's goal to make it 3-0. He was efficient with his limited touches, acting as the primary link-man in the counter-attacks that defined England's tactical approach.

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Elliot Anderson - 6/10

Anderson worked hard in the engine room to match Spain's technical quality. While he was less involved in the final third than his teammates, his discipline in the mid-block helped prevent Spain from penetrating the central areas during the first hour. However, his red card proved to be the spark that ignited Spain's comeback attempt, giving the hosts renewed hope of getting back into the game.

Attack

Anthony Gordon - 6/10

Gordon provided the necessary pace to keep the Spanish high line honest. Though he didn't find the scoresheet, his direct running forced Spain into cautious recovery positions, allowing England more room to breathe on the ball.

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Morgan Rogers - 6/10

Operating in a fluid attacking role, Rogers was useful in holding up play during the rare moments England looked to sustain pressure. He showed good physicality against Aymeric Laporte and Pau Cubarsi before being part of the late defensive shift.

Harry Kane - 8/10

The captain was a picture of reliability, dispatching a penalty in the 45th minute to break the deadlock. Beyond his goal, Kane's ability to drop deep and facilitate play was crucial for a team playing with only 36% possession.

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Substitutes & Manager

Djed Spence - 6/10

Came on in the 82nd minute to provide fresh legs on the flank as Spain intensified their search for a way back into the game.

Myles Lewis-Skelly - 6/10

The youngster was introduced for Kane in the 78th minute to bolster the midfield numbers during a frantic finale.

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Dominic Calvert-Lewin - N/A

Introduced in the 83rd minute to provide an aerial outlet for long clearances.

Dan Burn - N/A

A late tactical change in the 89th minute to add height and defensive security in the closing seconds.

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Thomas Tuchel - 9/10

A tactical triumph for the German manager. Tuchel set up a mid-block that successfully frustrated Spain for an hour and capitalised ruthlessly on set-pieces and transitions. His substitutions were targeted at seeing out the lead, and his game plan secured a famous win in Madrid.