PSG join the hunt for Bournemouth sensation Eli Junior Kroupi as European giants circle

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Paris Saint-Germain are closely monitoring Bournemouth forward Eli Junior Kroupi as he makes his return from a long-term foot injury. The French side face stiff competition from a host of Premier League heavyweights, including Arsenal and Manchester United, who are all circling the talented youngster.

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Kroupi returns to Bournemouth action

PSG and a host of top European clubs are keeping a close eye on Bournemouth forward Kroupi following his long-awaited return to first-team action. The 20-year-old has recently recovered from a fractured fifth metatarsal in his right foot, a severe injury he unfortunately sustained in July.

After spending three gruelling months in the treatment room, the France Under-21 international is finally taking the necessary steps to rebuild his match fitness. Bournemouth manager Marco Rose is currently managing his minutes carefully, ensuring he does not rush the highly-rated youngster back onto the pitch too quickly.

He made a brief cameo during Sunday's impressive 3-0 victory against Manchester United at Old Trafford. Kroupi then followed that up with another substitute appearance in a 3-0 League Cup triumph over Aston Villa three days later.

European giants circle the Cherries

While Bournemouth are taking a patient, methodical approach with their young forward's recovery, his numerous suitors are showing far less restraint. Kroupi was already generating significant interest across Europe during the summer transfer window before his unfortunate foot injury halted any potential move.

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According to TEAMtalk, PSG and Barcelona are both continuing to monitor his progress closely now that he has officially returned to the pitch. They are joined by Premier League sides Chelsea and Tottenham, who remain incredibly keen on securing his signature in the near future.

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The race for the former Lorient player is rapidly heating up. Recent reports indicate that Arsenal and Manchester United have also formally added his name to their respective transfer shortlists.

Bournemouth refuse winter transfer sale

Despite the mounting transfer interest from some of Europe's most powerful clubs, Bournemouth are fully aware of Kroupi's immense value to their squad. The Cherries are completely opposed to letting their star attacking prospect leave the club during the upcoming winter window.

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Sitting 13th in the Premier League table, the south-coast outfit view the Frenchman as a crucial component for the remainder of the current campaign. They are absolutely determined to keep the door firmly shut on any January negotiations, regardless of the financial offers presented.

PSG explore alternative targets

Bournemouth's staunch refusal to sanction a sale in January presents a significant hurdle for PSG's immediate transfer plans. The Parisiens are actively scouring the market for a winter signing to properly compensate for the long-term injury absence of Khvicha Kvaratskhelia. With a mid-season move for Kroupi seemingly entirely off the table, PSG will have to shift their focus towards alternative targets to bolster their frontline.