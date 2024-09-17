EA Sports FC 25 soundtrack: Songs, artists & music in new football game

The EA Sports FC 25 soundtrack has officially been announced, signaling that the game’s release is just around the corner. To get hyped for the latest edition of the football sim, you can dive into the fresh tracks featured in this year's game.
Aside from the reveal of the FC 25 player ratings, the soundtrack is one of the biggest pre-launch events - and many long-time players will have different tastes.
The FIFA series, now known as EA FC, boasts a long-standing tradition of delivering iconic soundtracks that capture the essence of their time. From Blur rocking FIFA 98, to Robbie Williams headlining FIFA 2000, and more recently featuring modern stars like Bad Bunny, Little Simz, and Stormzy, the game’s musical journey has evolved with every era.
And now we know what artists and bands will feature in the upcoming edition.
With a total of 117 songs to listen throughout the game, the developers have certainly picked a unique blend of classic hits and catchy tunes to set the mood for players when they scroll through the menus in Ultimate Team and Career Mode.
GOAL brings you the EA Sports FC 25 soundtrack, artists, songs, and everything you need to know.
Which songs are on the EA Sports FC 25 soundtrack?
More than 100 tracks have been unveiled for the official EA Sports FC 25 soundtrack, showcasing a diverse lineup of global talent. Renowned artists such as Billie Eilish, Kasabian, Charlie XCX, Catfish and the Bottlemen, and Coldplay are featured alongside critically acclaimed musicians like St. Vincent, Anderson .Paak, Fontaines D.C., and Sheffield Wednesday supporter Self Esteem.
EA has broadened its musical horizons by including a variety of international artists. The playlist features reggaeton sensation J Balvin, Japanese drill rapper JUMADBA, Afrobeat star Obongjayer, Spanish rock group Hinds, Polish rapper MATA, and jungle artist Nia Archives.
The soundtrack is currently streaming on Spotify, although a few tracks remain unreleased. Notably, songs by Coldplay—described in EA's press release as "the sixth most awarded band ever"—along with contributions from FKA Twigs, Delfina Dib, and Catfish and the Bottlemen are not yet available.
The complete Spotify tracklist is accessible for fans eager to explore this eclectic mix of music.
You can see the EA Sports 25 soundtrack below.
|Artists
|Track Title
|49th & Main ft. A Little Sound
|Can't Walk Away
|1300 ft. Easymind & Oddeen
|Wire
|ACRAZE, Joey Valence & Brae
|Heard It Like This
|Ahadadream, Priya Ragu & Skrillex
|TAKA
|Alex Spencer
|Nightmares
|Alok & Brô MC's
|JARAHA
|Anaïs x Toddla T x Nadia Rose x LEVi
|Hey Hey Hey
|Andruss & Sam Collins
|PAPI
|Angélica Garcia
|Juanita
|AntsLive
|Richer
|Apashe ft. Geoffroy
|Lost In Mumbai
|Arka
|Soul
|Balu Brigada
|So Cold
|Ben Böhmer ft. Enfant Sauvage
|Evermore
|Biig Piig
|Decimal
|Billie Eilish
|CHIHIRO
|Bizarrap, Natanael Cano
|Entre las de 20
|Bklava, bullet tooth
|makes me (wanna move)
|BLANCO
|Ancora, Ancora, Ancora
|Boston Bun
|NOBODY // ME
|Brittany Howard
|Prove It To You
|Buddy ft. Smino & Cedxric
|Should've Known
|Busy Twist, Kombilesa Mi
|LDN PLNQ
|Catfish and the Bottlemen
|Suntitled
|Channel Tres ft. Barney Bones
|Berghain
|Charli xcx
|Sympathy is a knife
|Coldplay
|iAAM
|Dahi (ft. Moses Sumney, Mez)
|Find Me
|Dawn Richard
|Babe Ruth
|DELFINA DIB
|A.T.A.
|DELFINA DIB, DR.RYO
|NASSY
|DijahSB ft. Aahhhli!
|On Sight
|Disclosure
|She's Gone, Dance On
|DJ LYAN ft. Chip x Malkit Singh x YUNG SAMMY
|DESI TRILL (Remix)
|DJ Susan & Shift K3Y
|Feel Alive
|Dpart x Niall T
|Tainted
|Elyanna
|Ganeni
|Empress Of
|What Type Of Girl Am I?
|Erick the Architect, Joey Bad4$$, FARR
|Shook Up
|Ezra Collective ft. Yazmin Lacey
|God Gave Me Feet For Dancing
|FKA twigs
|new song
|Flight Facilities, Owl Eyes
|Trouble
|Fontaines D.C.
|Starburster
|Fred again.., Anderson .Paak, CHIKA
|places to be
|Fred again.., Duoteque, Orion Sun
|ItsNotREEAALLLLLLLL
|Free Nationals ft. A$AP Rocky & Anderson .Paak
|Gangsta
|Freq Motif x Kaleta
|Today
|Future Islands
|King Of Sweden
|Future Utopia
|Looking For A Way Out (Of Del Rio)
|Geolier
|I P' ME, TU P' TE
|GIFT
|Light Runner
|Gino x P Money
|Villains
|Glass Animals
|A Tear in Space (Airlock)
|Good Neighbours
|Daisies
|Hinds
|En Forma
|Home Counties
|Uptight
|Hybrid Minds & Charlotte Plank
|Lights
|Ice Spice x Central Cee
|Did It First
|J Balvin ft. SAIKO
|Gaga
|Jack White
|That's How I'm Feeling
|Jamie xx (ft. The Avalanches)
|All You Children
|Joe P
|Everybody's Different
|Jordan Rakei
|Trust
|JUMADIBA
|BABE
|Justice (starring Tame Impala)
|Neverender
|Justice (starring Thundercat)
|The End
|Kaeto
|Don't Ask
|Kasabian
|Call
|Kat Dahlia
|Futuro Amor
|Logic
|Gardens III
|Lola Young
|Flicker Of Light
|Los Rabanes
|Billete
|MATA
|Lloret de Mar
|Maverick Sabre
|Roses Ether
|McKinley Dixon
|Run, Run, Run
|MEDUZA (with Varun Jain)
|Dola re Dola
|Monrroe ft. Sparkz
|Blindside
|Moonchild Sanelly
|Gwara Gwara
|NERVO, Hook N Sling
|My Reason
|Nia Archives
|Cards On The Table
|Noga Erez
|Godmother
|Nonô
|Vem
|Nu:Tone x Doktor ft. Gardna
|Fighter
|Obongjayar
|Tomorrow Man
|Omah Lay
|Moving
|Overmono & The Streets
|Turn The Page
|OZworld ft. Tsubaki & Awich
|MIKOTO ~SUN NO KUNI~
|Pa Salieu
|Allergy
|Pastel
|samba de rua
Note:- 114 songs will be available from September 27, three songs will be included through post-launch updates.
Listen to the EA Sports FC 25 soundtrack
Players will be able to hear the soundtrack while in-game. However, if you can't wait until the release - or wish to listen on the go - the soundtrack is now available on Spotify.
EA FC 24 soundtrack
The EA FC 24 soundtrack featured songs from The Rolling Stones, Kendrick Lamar, Stormzy, Karol G, Jack Harlow, Mike Towers, and more.
