GOAL

Dundee vs Rangers: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

PremiershipRangersDundee FC vs RangersDundee FC

How to watch the Premiership match between Dundee FC and Rangers, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Dundee will take on Rangers in the Premiership at the Scot Foam Stadium on Wednesday. Rangers are second in the standings, four points behind leaders Celtic but with a game in hand over them. They will want to win this game and close the gap to the leaders. Dundee are way behind, in sixth place.

Rangers' recent form hasn't been great and that's a cause for concern. They have won just two out of their last seven matches, and will be looking to improve. Interestingly, Dundee have also won just two out of their last seven fixtures.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Dundee FC vs Rangers kick-off time

Date:April 17, 2024
Kick-off time:8 pm BST
Venue:Scot Foam Stadium

The match will be played at the Scot Foam Stadium on Wednesday, with kick-off at 8 pm BST for fans in the UK.

How to watch Dundee FC vs Rangers online - TV channels & live streams

Sky Sports FootballWatch here

The match will be shown live on Sky Sports in the UK. Match highlights will be available on the platform and live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Team news & squads

Dundee FC team news

Diego Pineda and Owen Beck are likely to miss this match due to injuries, but Curtis Main has rejoined the squad after recovering from an injury over the weekend.

Dundee predicted XI: McCracken; Portales, Shaughnessy, Donnelly; McGhee, Cameron, Sylla, McCowan, Costelloe; Bakayoko, Tiffoney.

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:McCracken, Legzdins, Sharp
Defenders:Portales, Astley, Shaughnessy, Donnelly, Lamie, Dodgson
Midfielders:Boateng, Sylla, Robertson, Cameron, Tiffoney, Costelloe, McCowan
Forwards:Bakayoko, Mellon

Rangers team news

Mohamed Diomande might be absent for a second game owing to a thumb injury.

Both Ryan Jack and Oscar Cortes will also be unavailable for this match due to injuries.

Rangers possible XI: Butland; Tavernier, Goldson, Souttar, Barisic; Raskin, Lundstram; Sima, Lawrence, Matondo; Dessers.

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Butland, McCrorie, McLaughlin, K. Wright
Defenders:Goldson, Souttar, King, Balogun, Barisic, Yilmaz, Tavernier, Devine
Midfielders:Kamara, Cifuentes, Lundstram, Raskin, McPake, Hagi, Lawrence, Sima, Matondo, S. Wright
Forwards:Danilo, Sakala, Dessers, Roofe, Lammers

Head-to-Head Record

DateMatchCompetition
09/12/23Rangers 3 - 1 DundeePremiership
02/11/23Dundee 0 - 5 RangersPremiership
20/10/22Rangers 1 - 0 DundeeLeague Cup
20/03/22Dundee 1 - 2 RangersPremiership
13/03/22Dundee 0 - 3 RangersScottish Cup

