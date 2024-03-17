Dundee vs Rangers: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Scottish Premiership match between Dundee and Rangers, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Dundee and Rangers will conclude matchday 30 of 33 in the ongoing Scottish Premiership season when they clash at The Scot Foam Stadium at Dens Park on Sunday.

The hosts will be looking to register back-to-back league wins after a 1-0 result against Aberdeen in the mid-week, while the Gers turn their focus to domestic action following their Europa League exit.

Philippe Clement's side faced a 2-3 loss to Benfica over two legs, while their last outing in the league resulted in a 1-2 loss to Motherwell.

Dundee vs Rangers kick-off time & stadium

Date: March 17, 2024 Kick-off time: 12 pm GMT Venue: The Scot Foam Stadium at Dens Park

The Scottish Premiership match between Dundee and Rangers will be played at Dens Park - commercially known as Scot Foam Stadium at Dens Park - in Dundee, Scotland.

It will kick off at 12 pm GMT on Sunday, March 17, in the United Kingdom (UK).

How to watch Dundee vs Rangers online - TV channels & live streams

The game will be broadcast live on TV on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports Ultra HDR in the UK, and is available to stream online live through Sky Go.

Fans who are unable to watch the game can follow the live updates on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Dundee team news

The Dee boss Tony Docherty is likely to go ahead with three at the back once again, and with goalkeeper Trevor Carson out injured, Jon McCracken will start in goal.

Jordan McGhee, Josh Mulligan, Zach Robinson, Ryan Howley and Diego Pineda are all confined to the treatment room, while Owen Beck remains a doubt.

Dundee possible XI: McKracken; Portales, Shaughnessy, Donnelly; Sylla, Cameron, Boateng, McCowan, Main; Rudden, Bakayoko

Position Players Goalkeepers: McCracken, Legzdins, Sharp Defenders: Portales, Astley, Shaughnessy, Donnelly, Lamie, Beck, Dodgson Midfielders: Boateng, Sylla, Robertson, Cameron, Tiffoney, Costelloe, McCowan Forwards: Main, Bakayoko, Mellon

Rangers team news

Midfielder Dujan Sterling picked up a knock in the game against Hibernian in the Scottish FA Cup last weekend, joining the likes of Ryan Jack, Kieran Dowell, Abdallah Sima, Danilo Pereira, Alex Lowry and Oscar Cortes in the treatment room.

On the other hand, Clement would welcome back the likes of Scott Wright and Todd Cantwell, with Ross McCausland starting on the bench the last time out after recovering from his setback.

Rangers possible XI: Butland; Tavernier, Goldson, Souttar, Yilmaz; Lundstram, Diomande; Matondo, Lawrence, Silva; Roofe

Position Players Goalkeepers: Butland, McCrorie, McLaughlin, K. Wright Defenders: Goldson, Davies, Souttar, King, Balogun, Barisic, Yilmaz, Tavernier Midfielders: Raskin, Lundstram, Diomande, Cantwell Forwards: Silva, Dessers, Roofe, Lawrence, Matondo, S. Wright, McCausland

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Dundee and Rangers across all competitions.

Date Match Competition December 9, 2023 Rangers 3-1 Dundee Scottish Premiership November 1, 2023 Dundee 0-5 Rangers Scottish Premiership October 19, 2022 Rangers 1-0 Dundee Scottish League Cup March 20, 2022 Dundee 1-2 Rangers Scottish Premiership March 13, 2022 Dundee 0-3 Rangers Scottish FA Cup

