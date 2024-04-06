This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Anselm Noronha

Borussia Dortmund vs Stuttgart: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Bundesliga match between Borussia Dortmund and Stuttgart, as well as kick-off time and team news

Borussia Dortmund will be looking to register their sixth straight win in all competitions when they welcome Stuttgart for Saturday's Bundesliga tie to Signal Iduna Park.

Chasing Champions League football in the next season, BVB have reached the quarterfinals in the European top flight this term and come into the tie after back-to-back league wins over Eintracht Frankfurt and Bayern Munich.

On the other hand, third-placed Stuttgart have a four-point advantage over Edin Terzic's side. Die Schwaben were last involved in a 3-3 draw with Heidenheim in Bundesliga.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Borussia Dortmund vs Stuttgart kick-off time & stadium

Date:April 6, 2024
Kick-off time:5:30 pm BST
Venue:Signal Iduna Park

The Bundesliga match between Borussia Dortmund and Stuttgart will be played at Signal Iduna Park in Dortmund, Germany.

It will kick off at 5:30 pm BST on Saturday, April 6, in the United Kingdom (UK).

How to watch Borussia Dortmund vs Stuttgart online - TV channels & live streams

Sky Sports FootballWatch here

In the UK, the Bundesliga match between Borussia Dortmund and Stuttgart will be broadcast live on TV on Sky Sports Football, and is available to stream online live through Sky Go.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

Team news & squads

Borussia Dortmund team news

Terzic will be without defender Ramy Bensebaini and midfielder Donyell Malen who are ruled out through knee and thigh injuries, respectively, with Bensebaini mostly likely to be ruled out for the rest of the season.

Goalkeeper Gregor Kobel is believed to have recovered from a stomach problem to start ahead of Maximilian Meyer in goal, while Marcel Sabitzer is back from his ban.

Borussia Dortmund possible XI: Kobel; Ryerson, Hummels, Schlotterbeck, Maatsen; Sabitzer, Can, Brandt; Sancho, Fullkrug, Bynoe-Gittens.

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Kobel, Lotka, Meyer
Defenders:Schlotterbeck, Sule, Hummels, Papadopoulos, Maatsen, Ryerson, Wofl, Morey
Midfielders:Can, Ozcan, Kamara, Sabitzer, Nmecha, Pohlmann, Brandt
Forwards:Haller, Reus, Moukoko, Fullkrug, Adeyemi, Bynoe-Gittens, Sancho, Duranville, Brunner

Stuttgart team news

Defender Waldemar Anton will miss the tie due to a suspension.

Ex-Dortmund man Dan-Axel Zagadou is ruled out with an ACL injury, while fellow defender Anthony Rouault is sidelined with a broken jaw.

Moreover, midfielder Nikolas Nartey is nursing a knee injury, while the attacking duo of Silas and Roberto Massimo haven't travelled due to illness.

Stuttgart possible XI: Nubel; Vagnoman, Stergiou, Ito, Mittelstadt; Millot, Dahoud, Stiller, Fuhrich; Guirassy, Undav.

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Nubel, Bredlow, Seimen, Schock
Defenders:Ito, Stergio, Stergiou, Mittelstadt, Vagnoman, Stenzel
Midfielders:Stiller, Karazor, Dahoud, Massimo, Millor, Jeong, Egloff, Haraguchi, Ulrich, Fuhrich, Raimund
Forwards:Guirassy, Leweling, Undav

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Borussia Dortmund and Stuttgart across all competitions.

DateMatchCompetition
December 6, 2023Stuttgart 2-0 Borussia DortmundDFB-Pokal
November 11, 2023Stuttgart 2-1 Borussia DortmundBundesliga
April 15, 2023Stuttgart 3-3 Borussia DortmundBundesliga
October 22, 2022Borussia Dortmund 5-0 StuttgartBundesliga
April 8, 2022Stuttgart 0-2 Borussia DortmundBundesliga

Useful links

