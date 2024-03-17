This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Marco Reus Borussia DortmundGetty Images
Anselm Noronha

Borussia Dortmund vs Eintracht Frankfurt: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Bundesliga match between Borussia Dortmund and Eintracht Frankfurt, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Borussia Dortmund are gunning for Champions League football as they welcome Eintracht Frankfurt for a Bundesliga tie at Signal Iduna Park on Sunday.

Having reached the last-8 of the European top flight with a 2-0 victory over PSV in the mid-week, Edin Terzic's side previously recorded back-to-back league wins against Union Berlin and Werder Bremen this month.

The visitors are also looking to maintain their winning momentum in the Bundesliga after defeating Heidenheim and Hoffenheim over the last two weekends.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Borussia Dortmund vs Eintracht Frankfurt kick-off time

Date:March 17, 2024
Kick-off time:4:30 pm GMT
Venue:Signal Iduna Park

The Bundesliga match between Borussia Dortmund and Eintracht Frankfurt will be played at Signal Iduna Park in Dortmund, Germany.

It will kick off at 4:30 pm GMT on Sunday, March 17, in the United Kingdom (UK).

How to watch Borussia Dortmund vs Eintracht Frankfurt online - TV channels & live streams

Sky Sports AppWatch here
Sky Sports YouTubeWatch here

In the UK, the game is available to watch and stream online live through Sky Sports YouTube and Sky Sports App.

Fans who are unable to watch the game can follow the live updates on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Borussia Dortmund team news

Marcel Sabitzer's red card against Werder Bremen sees the former Manchester United midfielder suspended for the tie, with Salih Ozcan and Felix Nmecha to battle for a spot alongside Emre Can.

Jadon Sancho has sustained a hamstring injury against PSV, with Marco Reus in line to start on the right side of attack.

The likes of Julien Ryerson, Sebastien Haller, Ole Pohlmann and Samuel Bamba also remain confined to the treatment room.

Borussia Dortmund possible XI: Kobel; Ryerson, Sule, Schlotterbeck, Maatsen; Ozcan, Can; Reus, Brandt, Malen; Fullkrug.

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Kobel, Lotka, Meyer
Defenders:Schlotterbeck, Sule, Hummels, Papadopoulos, Maatsen, Bensebaini, Wofl, Morey
Midfielders:Can, Ozcan, Kamara, Sabitzer, Nmecha, Brandt
Forwards:Reus, Moukoko, Fullkrug, Adeyemi, Bynoe-Gittens, Malen, Duranville, Brunner

Eintracht Frankfurt team news

Eric Junior Dina Ebimbe sustained a knee injury in the Hoffenheim win, joining Sebastian Rode, Mehdi Loune, Sasa Kalajdzic and Jean-Matteo Bahoya in the infirmary.

Dina Ebimbe's absence could be filled by Ansgar Knauff at the right full-back position, with Frankfurt boss Dino Toppmoller likely to stick to a similar line-up from the last couple of games otherwise.

Eintracht Frankfurt possible XI: Trapp; Tuta, Koch, Pacho; Knauff, Skhiri, Larsson, Nkounkou; Gotze, Chaibi; Marmoush.

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Trapp, Santos, Grahl, Simoni
Defenders:Pacho, Koch, Tuta, Smolcic, Collins, Hasebe, Gebuhr, Bautista, Nkounkou, Max, Buta, Chandler, Baum
Midfielders:Skhiri, Larsson, Van de Beek, Raebiger, Ghotra, Gotze, Knauff
Forwards:Marmoush, Ekitike, Ferri, Futkeu, Chaibi

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Borussia Dortmund and Eintracht Frankfurt across all competitions.

DateMatchCompetition
October 29, 2023Eintracht Frankfurt 3-3 Borussia DortmundBundesliga
April 22, 2023Borussia Dortmund 4-0 Eintracht FrankfurtBundesliga
October 29, 2022Eintracht Frankfurt 1-2 Borussia DortmundBundesliga
January 8, 2022Eintracht Frankfurt 2-3 Borussia DortmundBundesliga
August 14, 2022Borussia Dortmund 5-2 Eintracht FrankfurtBundesliga

Useful links

