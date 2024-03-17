Borussia Dortmund vs Eintracht Frankfurt: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Bundesliga match between Borussia Dortmund and Eintracht Frankfurt, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Borussia Dortmund are gunning for Champions League football as they welcome Eintracht Frankfurt for a Bundesliga tie at Signal Iduna Park on Sunday.

Having reached the last-8 of the European top flight with a 2-0 victory over PSV in the mid-week, Edin Terzic's side previously recorded back-to-back league wins against Union Berlin and Werder Bremen this month.

The visitors are also looking to maintain their winning momentum in the Bundesliga after defeating Heidenheim and Hoffenheim over the last two weekends.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Borussia Dortmund vs Eintracht Frankfurt kick-off time

Date: March 17, 2024 Kick-off time: 4:30 pm GMT Venue: Signal Iduna Park

The Bundesliga match between Borussia Dortmund and Eintracht Frankfurt will be played at Signal Iduna Park in Dortmund, Germany.

It will kick off at 4:30 pm GMT on Sunday, March 17, in the United Kingdom (UK).

How to watch Borussia Dortmund vs Eintracht Frankfurt online - TV channels & live streams

In the UK, the game is available to watch and stream online live through Sky Sports YouTube and Sky Sports App.

Fans who are unable to watch the game can follow the live updates on GOAL.

RELATED:

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Team news & squads

Borussia Dortmund team news

Marcel Sabitzer's red card against Werder Bremen sees the former Manchester United midfielder suspended for the tie, with Salih Ozcan and Felix Nmecha to battle for a spot alongside Emre Can.

Jadon Sancho has sustained a hamstring injury against PSV, with Marco Reus in line to start on the right side of attack.

The likes of Julien Ryerson, Sebastien Haller, Ole Pohlmann and Samuel Bamba also remain confined to the treatment room.

Borussia Dortmund possible XI: Kobel; Ryerson, Sule, Schlotterbeck, Maatsen; Ozcan, Can; Reus, Brandt, Malen; Fullkrug.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Kobel, Lotka, Meyer Defenders: Schlotterbeck, Sule, Hummels, Papadopoulos, Maatsen, Bensebaini, Wofl, Morey Midfielders: Can, Ozcan, Kamara, Sabitzer, Nmecha, Brandt Forwards: Reus, Moukoko, Fullkrug, Adeyemi, Bynoe-Gittens, Malen, Duranville, Brunner

Eintracht Frankfurt team news

Eric Junior Dina Ebimbe sustained a knee injury in the Hoffenheim win, joining Sebastian Rode, Mehdi Loune, Sasa Kalajdzic and Jean-Matteo Bahoya in the infirmary.

Dina Ebimbe's absence could be filled by Ansgar Knauff at the right full-back position, with Frankfurt boss Dino Toppmoller likely to stick to a similar line-up from the last couple of games otherwise.

Eintracht Frankfurt possible XI: Trapp; Tuta, Koch, Pacho; Knauff, Skhiri, Larsson, Nkounkou; Gotze, Chaibi; Marmoush.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Trapp, Santos, Grahl, Simoni Defenders: Pacho, Koch, Tuta, Smolcic, Collins, Hasebe, Gebuhr, Bautista, Nkounkou, Max, Buta, Chandler, Baum Midfielders: Skhiri, Larsson, Van de Beek, Raebiger, Ghotra, Gotze, Knauff Forwards: Marmoush, Ekitike, Ferri, Futkeu, Chaibi

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Borussia Dortmund and Eintracht Frankfurt across all competitions.

Date Match Competition October 29, 2023 Eintracht Frankfurt 3-3 Borussia Dortmund Bundesliga April 22, 2023 Borussia Dortmund 4-0 Eintracht Frankfurt Bundesliga October 29, 2022 Eintracht Frankfurt 1-2 Borussia Dortmund Bundesliga January 8, 2022 Eintracht Frankfurt 2-3 Borussia Dortmund Bundesliga August 14, 2022 Borussia Dortmund 5-2 Eintracht Frankfurt Bundesliga

Useful links