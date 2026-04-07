Diaz follows in Hakimi’s footsteps in the Champions League

Moroccan international Ibrahim Diaz, Real Madrid’s star, followed in the footsteps of his compatriot Achraf Hakimi, the current Paris Saint-Germain full-back and former “Los Blancos” player, in the UEFA Champions League.

Diaz began his team’s match against Bayern Munich on Tuesday evening at the Santiago Bernabeu in the first leg of the Champions League quarter-finals on the bench, but came on as a substitute in the 71st minute in place of Arda Guler.

According to the French network “Stats Foot,” Diaz reached his 50th match in the Champions League, becoming the second Moroccan player in history to reach this number after Hakimi.

Hakimi has played 73 matches, and his tally could increase if he features tomorrow, Wednesday, against Liverpool in the first leg of the quarter-finals.

While Diaz’s appearances in the continental competition came with Real Madrid and AC Milan, Hakimi has worn the shirts of Real Madrid, Inter Milan, Borussia Dortmund, and Paris Saint-Germain.

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