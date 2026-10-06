adidas reveal special edition David Beckham Predator boots inspired by famous 2001 England strike

adidas has officially unveiled the David Beckham Predator, a special-edition boot marking the 25th anniversary of one of the most iconic strikes in football history. Co-designed alongside Beckham, the third-generation signature model honours his unforgettable 93rd-minute free kick against Greece on October 6, 2001.

That dramatic goal secured England’s place at the 2002 FIFA World Cup, cementing Beckham's reputation as an ultimate clutch performer and defining the legacy of the adidas Predator line. The new release pays homage to the original boots worn on that legendary afternoon at Old Trafford, sporting a clean white and red colourway that blends classic football heritage with elevated craftsmanship.

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A defining feature of the design is the inclusion of the adidas Trefoil logo, marking only its second appearance on a Predator boot. After Beckham’s 2024 special-edition release sold out quickly, the Trefoil has become synonymous with his signature line, creating a distinctive bridge between adidas Originals style and top-tier performance footwear.

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Taking technical inspiration from the adidas Predator Elite FT L-Tech concept, the boot pairs traditional leather craftsmanship with modern innovation. The design features a premium leather forefoot that delivers the soft touch and natural comfort of classic boots while maintaining the lightweight support expected in today's game.

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Completing the look is the iconic fold-over tongue finished in rich red leather and decorated with an embroidered Trefoil logo. The Trefoil motif extends throughout the silhouette, with both the lateral and medial Three Stripes filled with subtle repeating logos. Personal touches include bespoke Beckham branding on the lateral heel, finishing off a design that bridges nostalgia with modern boot engineering.

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Shop: David Beckham x adidas Predator boots

The adidas David Beckham Predator boots are available to buy now from selected retailers and online at adidas.



