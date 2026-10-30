Al Nassr star Cristiano Ronaldo set for SHOCK Portugal return after suspension drama

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Cristiano Ronaldo looks set to return to international duty after Portugal submitted a formal request to Al-Nassr for his release ahead of the UEFA Nations League. The move signals a major turning point for the veteran forward following a recent 30-day suspension and a high-profile disagreement over playing time.

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Al-Nassr receive formal Portugal request

Ronaldo's international career has received a massive boost. The Portuguese Football Federation (FPF) has officially contacted Al-Nassr to request the release of the 41-year-old for the upcoming international window.

According to Saudi publication Arriyadiyah, the formal request also includes Ronaldo's club team-mates Joao Felix and Samu Costa. The trio are being lined up for the next round of UEFA Nations League fixtures. The development marks a significant turning point for Ronaldo. It comes just weeks after a disciplinary issue cast serious doubt over his future with the national team.

Moving past the suspension drama

The recent uncertainty surrounding Ronaldo stems from a tense international camp in September. The veteran forward reportedly expressed deep frustration over his playing time arrangements, which eventually led to his premature departure from the squad. Consequently, the FPF handed their captain a 30-day suspension and a €255 fine.

However, because the sanctions were applied retrospectively from the date of the incident, he is now fully eligible for selection. Ronaldo subsequently issued a public apology to the supporters and his team-mates to ease the mounting tension. That gesture appears to have successfully paved the way for his return to the international setup.

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Rebuilding the national team relationship

His inclusion in the preliminary squad highlights Portugal's willingness to reintegrate their record goalscorer. Despite his advancing years, Ronaldo clearly remains a figure of interest for the national team moving forward.

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The official communication sent to Al-Nassr confirms that the federation considers the disciplinary matter closed. The ultimate decision on his on-pitch involvement now rests entirely with the coaching staff.

Denmark and Wales tests await

Portugal are currently finalising their preparations for the 2026-27 UEFA Nations League campaign. They are scheduled to host Denmark in Braga on November 14 in what promises to be a highly competitive clash.

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Three days later, the squad will travel to face Wales as they look to build momentum in the tournament. It remains to be seen exactly what role Ronaldo will play across the two fixtures. For now, the focus shifts to the final squad announcement. Fans will be watching closely to see if the legendary forward officially takes to the pitch in national colours once again.