Coventry City vs Leicester City: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Championship match between Coventry City and Leicester City, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Coventry will take on Leicester City in the Championship at the Coventry Building Society Arena.

Leicester are enjoying a fine run in the Championship and are top of the standings with a 10-point lead over the team in second place. They are unbeaten in their last 11 matches and have nine out of those. Coventry's recent form also has been good, with the team remaining unbeaten for the last eight games.

Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall scored a brace as Leicester beat Coventry earlier this season. They will be confident of a repeat this weekend to further extend their lead at the top. Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Coventry City vs Leicester City kick-off time

Date: January 13, 2024 Kick-off time: 12.30 pm GMT Venue: Coventry Building Society Arena

The match will be played at the Coventry Building Society Arena on Saturday, with kick-off at 12.30 pm GMT.

How to watch Coventry City vs Leicester City online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Sky Sports in the UK. Highlights of the game will be available on the platform after the game and live updates can be found here on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Coventry City team news

Following a three-game suspension, Liam Kitching is poised to make a return to the Coventry matchday squad this Saturday.

Ellis Simms is expected to lead the line for the Sky Blues once again. The team's top scorer Haji Wright is doubtful for the M69 derby, having missed the Oxford rout due to an adductor injury. However, Ben Sheaf is fit to start alongside Josh Eccles in the midfield.

Coventry predicted XI: Collins; Van Ewijk, Thomas, Kitching, Bidwell; Eccles, Sheaf, O'Hare; Wright, Sakamoto, Simms.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Wilson, Collins, Moore Defenders: Binks, Kitching, Latibeaudiere, McFadzean, Thomas, Dasilva, Bidwell, Van Ewijk Midfielders: Sheaf, Ayari, Eccles, Sakamoto, O'Hare Forwards: Wright, Simms, Godden, Tavares

Leicester City team news

Leicester are dealing with the absence of Wilfred Ndidi until approximately April due to an injury, necessitating a new midfield partner for Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall and Harry Winks.

Jamie Vardy is sidelined due to an injury and Patson Daka is away at the Africa Cup of Nations.

Although Harry Souttar is away with Australia for the Asian Cup this month, Enzo Maresca will still have his first-choice center-back pairing of Wout Faes and Jannik Vestergaard available.

Leicester predicted XI: Hermansen; Justin, Vestergaard, Faes, Pereira; Winks, Dewsbury-Hall, Casadei; Mavididi, Cannon, Fatawu.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Ward, Iversen, Hermansen, Smithies, Stolarczyk Defenders: Faes, Coady, Doyle, Vestergaard, Justin, Pereira Midfielders: Winks, Choudhury, Dewsbury-Hall, Praet, Albrighton, McAteer Forwards: Iheanacho, Cannon, Mavididi, Fatawu, Akgun, Marcal

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition August 2023 Leicester City 2 - 1 Coventry City Championship March 2012 Leicester City 2 - 0 Coventry City Championship August 2011 Coventry City 0 - 1 Leicester City Championship February 2011 Leicester City 1 - 1 Coventry City Championship September 2010 Coventry City 1 - 1 Leicester City Championship

