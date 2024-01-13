This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Coventry City vs Leicester City: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

GOAL
Championship
team-logo
Coventry Building Society Arena
team-logo
watch on sky
Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall Leicester 2023-24Getty Images
ChampionshipLeicester CityCoventry City vs Leicester CityCoventry City

How to watch the Championship match between Coventry City and Leicester City, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Coventry will take on Leicester City in the Championship at the Coventry Building Society Arena.

Leicester are enjoying a fine run in the Championship and are top of the standings with a 10-point lead over the team in second place. They are unbeaten in their last 11 matches and have nine out of those. Coventry's recent form also has been good, with the team remaining unbeaten for the last eight games.

Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall scored a brace as Leicester beat Coventry earlier this season. They will be confident of a repeat this weekend to further extend their lead at the top. Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Coventry City vs Leicester City kick-off time

Date:January 13, 2024
Kick-off time:12.30 pm GMT
Venue:Coventry Building Society Arena

The match will be played at the Coventry Building Society Arena on Saturday, with kick-off at 12.30 pm GMT.

How to watch Coventry City vs Leicester City online - TV channels & live streams

Sky Sports Main EventWatch here
Sky Sports FootballWatch here
Sky Sports Ultra HDRWatch here

The match will be shown live on Sky Sports in the UK. Highlights of the game will be available on the platform after the game and live updates can be found here on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Coventry City team news

Following a three-game suspension, Liam Kitching is poised to make a return to the Coventry matchday squad this Saturday.

Ellis Simms is expected to lead the line for the Sky Blues once again. The team's top scorer Haji Wright is doubtful for the M69 derby, having missed the Oxford rout due to an adductor injury. However, Ben Sheaf is fit to start alongside Josh Eccles in the midfield.

Coventry predicted XI: Collins; Van Ewijk, Thomas, Kitching, Bidwell; Eccles, Sheaf, O'Hare; Wright, Sakamoto, Simms.

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Wilson, Collins, Moore
Defenders:Binks, Kitching, Latibeaudiere, McFadzean, Thomas, Dasilva, Bidwell, Van Ewijk
Midfielders:Sheaf, Ayari, Eccles, Sakamoto, O'Hare
Forwards:Wright, Simms, Godden, Tavares

Leicester City team news

Leicester are dealing with the absence of Wilfred Ndidi until approximately April due to an injury, necessitating a new midfield partner for Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall and Harry Winks.

Jamie Vardy is sidelined due to an injury and Patson Daka is away at the Africa Cup of Nations.

Although Harry Souttar is away with Australia for the Asian Cup this month, Enzo Maresca will still have his first-choice center-back pairing of Wout Faes and Jannik Vestergaard available.

Leicester predicted XI: Hermansen; Justin, Vestergaard, Faes, Pereira; Winks, Dewsbury-Hall, Casadei; Mavididi, Cannon, Fatawu.

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Ward, Iversen, Hermansen, Smithies, Stolarczyk
Defenders:Faes, Coady, Doyle, Vestergaard, Justin, Pereira
Midfielders:Winks, Choudhury, Dewsbury-Hall, Praet, Albrighton, McAteer
Forwards:Iheanacho, Cannon, Mavididi, Fatawu, Akgun, Marcal

Head-to-Head Record

DateMatchCompetition
August 2023Leicester City 2 - 1 Coventry CityChampionship
March 2012Leicester City 2 - 0 Coventry CityChampionship
August 2011Coventry City 0 - 1 Leicester CityChampionship
February 2011Leicester City 1 - 1 Coventry CityChampionship
September 2010Coventry City 1 - 1 Leicester CityChampionship

Useful links