Chelsea vs Newcastle United: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Premier League match between Chelsea and Newcastle United, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Chelsea will lock horns against Newcastle United at Stamford Bridge in a Premier League fixture on Monday night.

The Blues may have had a fantastic run to start 2024, but they remain in the bottom half of the Premier League table, while they have also missed out on their first opportunity to secure European football, losing in the EFL Cup final to a youthful Liverpool side.

Only a late header from Axel Disasi saved Chelsea from another embarrassing defeat at the Gtech Community Stadium last weekend after Mads Roerslev and Yoane Wissa put the Bees ahead 2-1.

Newcastle United, meanwhile, returned to winning ways, as they put three past Wolves without a reply. The victory propelled the Magpies to ninth in the Premier League table, four clear of Chelsea, who have played a game less.

Chelsea vs Newcastle United kick-off time

Date: Monday, March 11, 2024 Kick-off time: 8 pm GMT Venue: Stamford Bridge

The match will be played at Stamford Bridge on Monday, March 11, 2024, with kick-off at 8 pm GMT for fans in the UK.

How to watch Chelsea vs Newcastle United online - TV channels & live streams

The game will be broadcast live on TV on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports Ultra HDR in the UK, and is available to stream online live through Sky Go.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Chelsea team news

Chelsea will be without the services of defenders Ben Chilwell and Levi Colwill, who both picked up injuries in the 2-2 share of spoils against Brentford over the weekend.

Benoit Badiashile (groin) and Carney Chukwuemeka (ankle) are due to return to training, but they are unlikely to be ready to feature yet, while Wesley Fofana (knee), Lesley Ugochukwu (hamstring), Reece James (thigh), Conor Gallagher (illness), Christopher Nkunku (thigh) and Romeo Lavia (thigh) all remain on the sidelines.

Chelsea possible XI: Petrovic; Gusto, Disasi, Chalobah, Cucurella; Caicedo, Fernandez; Sterling, Palmer, Mudryk; Jackson

Position Players Goalkeepers: Petrovic, Bettinelli, Bergstrom Defenders: Colwill, Disasi, Sarr, Silva, Chilwell, Gusto Midfielders: Caicedo, Santos, Fernandez, Gallagher, Chukwuemeka, Palmer, Castledine, Casadei Forwards: Sterling, Mudryk, Madueke, Broja, Washington, Moreira, Richards

Newcastle United team news

Newcastle will be missing on-field skipper Kieran Trippier, who was forced off with a calf problem against Wolves.

Lewis Hall is ineligible to face his parent club, while Callum Wilson, Joelinton and Nick Pope are all long-term absentees.

Newcastle United possible XI: Dubravka; Livramento, Schar, Botman, Burn; Willock, Guimaraes, Longstaff; Murphy, Isak, Gordon

Position Players Goalkeepers: Pope, Dubravka, Karius, Gillespie Defenders: Schar, Lascelles, Dummett, Hall, Livramento, Trippier, Krafth Midfielders: Guimaraes, Joelinton, Miley, Ritchie, Almiron Forwards: Gordon, Isak

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 20/12/23 Chelsea 1-1 Newcastle United EFL Cup 25/11/23 Newcastle United 4-1 Chelsea Premier League 27/07/23 Chelsea 1-1 Newcastle United Club Friendly Games 28/05/23 Chelsea 1-1 Newcastle United Premier League 12/11/22 Newcastle United 1-0 Chelsea Premier League

