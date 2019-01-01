Champions League 2019-20: Qualified teams, groups & knockout fixtures

There is very little rest for UEFA as they get ready for another edition of their flagship continental club competition

The 2019-20 kicks off in early summer, just a few weeks after the curtain falls on the 2018-19 tournament.

Europe's elite will look to nip 's resurgence in the bud after witnessing the Premier League deliver all four finalists for UEFA's club competitions.

Lionel Messi's quest for a fifth continental crown with continues, while Cristiano Ronaldo will be expected to inspire to their first title since 1996.

Record-breaking , meanwhile, will be aiming to return to the summit and there is always room for a bolt from the blue, a la in last season's edition.

Goal brings you everything you need to know about the 2019-20 tournament, including which teams have qualified, fixtures and more.

Which teams have qualified for the 2019-20 Champions League?

The make-up of the 2019-20 Champions League group stage is mostly complete, with around a quarter of the places up for grabs.

Heavyweights such as Barcelona, Real Madrid, , Juventus and have qualified by virtue of their league positions, as have , and .

There is no place, however, for , while 's involvement depends on victory over Chelsea in the final.

You can see the teams that have qualified for the group stage below.

Champions League 2019-20 group stage teams

Europa League winners* Barcelona Juventus Paris Saint-Germain Red Bull Salzburg TBC Real Madrid third place Zenit TBC Serie A fourth place Russian Premier League second place TBC Bayern Munich TBC Liverpool Borussia Dortmund TBC Chelsea TBC

*If already-qualified Chelsea win, a place goes to .

While most group-stage berths are already confirmed, teams will also make their way through the various qualifying rounds in an attempt to claim one of the remaining six places.

Scottish champions enter the competition at the first qualifying round, along with teams from nations such as Belarus, Ireland and Norway.

, and Copenhagen are among the teams that enter at the second qualifying round stage, while Ajax, and get started at the third qualifying round.

Two teams - 's and 's Slavia Prague - enter at the play-off round.

Champions League 2019-20 groups & seeding

The groups will not be known until all 32 group-stage participants are finalised and the draw takes place on August 29.

Teams will be divided into four seeding pots, each featuring eight teams, and the seeding composition will become clearer closer to the draw.

However, we already know that Barcelona, Manchester City, Juventus, Bayern Munich, PSG and Zenit will be in Pot One, along with the winners of the Champions League (either Liverpool or Tottenham) and the Europa League (Chelsea or Arsenal).

When does the 2019-20 Champions League start?

It may come as a surprise to some that the 2019-20 Champions League gets underway less than a month after the 2018-19 final, so there's not actually a huge break between editions.

Of course, it will be a while before the proverbial big guns enter the competition, but Europe's premier club competition returns as early as the end of June.

The draw for the preliminary round takes place on June 11, less than two weeks after the final and fixtures begin on June 25.

You can see the tournament fixture dates in the table below.

Phase Draw date Game dates Preliminary Round Jun 11 Jun 25 / 28 First qualifying round Jun 18 Jul 9 / 10 / 16 / 17 Second qualifying round Jun 18 Jul 23 / 24 / 30 / 31 Third qualifying round Jul 22 Aug 6 / 7 / 13 Play-off Aug 5 Aug 20 / 21 / 27 / 28 Group stage Aug 29 Sep 17 - Dec 11 Last 16 Dec 16 Feb 18 / 19 / 25 / 26 & Mar 10 / 11 / 17 /18 Quarter-final Mar 20 Apr 7 / 8 / 14 /15 Semi-final Mar 20 Apr 28 / 29 & May 6 / 7 Final Mar 20 May 30

Where is the 2019-20 Champions League final?

The 2019-20 Champions League final will take place in at Istanbul's Ataturk Olympic Stadium.

A 76,000-seater venue, Ataturk Stadium previously staged the Champions League final in 2005, which saw Liverpool pull off a remarkable comeback against - dubbed 'The Miracle of Istanbul' - to lift the trophy.

First opened in 2002, it is the biggest football stadium in the country and is home to the Turkey national team, as well as serving as a temporary venue for the likes of Galatasaray, , Kasimpasa and .