Champions League group stage: Real Madrid paired with PSG, Liverpool face Napoli & draw in full

The Ligue 1 champions will face the La Liga giants while the Reds will match up with Carlo Ancelotti's side in the first round once again

will face in the group stage of the after they were paired together in Group A in the draw, which took place in on Thursday.

The two clubs have been linked over the pursuit of PSG star Neymar, with Real Madrid mooted as one of the Brazilian suitors.

The pair will be joined by Belgian top-flight runners-up and Turkish Super Lig winners .

Reigning champions will see a familiar face in Group E, having been paired up with , who they narrowly pipped to make the knockout stages last season.

The Reds defeated Carlo Ancelotti's side 1-0 at Anfield on the final matchday of the season, with UEFA Goalkeeper of the Year Alisson making a crucial stop late to see Liverpool through to the knockout stage, where they would go on to capture their sixth Champions League crown.

Austrian champions Red Bull Salzburg and Belgian champions rounded out the group.

Group F features a strong line-up, with reigning champions , aiming to put bitter disappointment of two straight knockout round collapses behind them, leading the foursome.

Barca are joined by Bundesliga runners-up , , led by former and manager Antonio Conte, and Slavia Prague.

Last year's finalists have been drawn with Bundesliga champions in Group B. They are joined Greek giants Olympiacos and , who defeated Liverpool as well as took a point off Napoli in last year's group stage.

The 2018-19 semi-finalists will face Chelsea in Group H as the Blues return to the Champions League after a year's absence which saw them emerge as winners. They are joined by and runners-up .

Group C will feature another group stage re-match, as will face Shakhtar for the third straight year. The two are joined by Champions League debutants , as well as Croatian club .

Meanwhile in Group D, Juventus, hoping to end a Champions League title drought which extends back to 1996, will match up against , and .

Group G features Zenit, , and .

The group stage of the 2019-20 edition of the Champions League kicks off on September 17 and 18, with teams competing in six matchdays until early December as they attempt to progress to the knockout stage.

Champions League 2019-20 groups

Group A Group B Group C Group D Paris Saint-Germain Bayern Munich Manchester City Juventus Real Madrid Tottenham Atletico Madrid Club Brugge Olympiacos Dinamo Zagreb Bayer Leverkusen Galatasaray Red Star Belgrade Atalanta Lokomotiv Moscow