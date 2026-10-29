Carlo Ancelotti defends Estevao call-up despite limited Chelsea minutes

Share Follow GOAL on Google

Brazil manager Carlo Ancelotti backed Chelsea youngster Estevao after calling him up to the senior national squad despite a lack of regular playing time in England. Ancelotti insisted the national team operates under different objectives than European clubs.

Advertisement

Ancelotti includes Chelsea wonderkid Estevao

Chelsea winger Estevao earned a place in Carlo Ancelotti's 26-man Brazil squad for November's international friendlies in Singapore against Japan and the host nation. The 19-year-old forward has found first-team minutes hard to come by since moving to Stamford Bridge.

Despite his limited domestic action, Ancelotti remains determined to offer Estevao international exposure.

The Italian manager highlighted the player's immense long-term potential for the national team.

Manager pledges continuous support for teenage talent

Ancelotti made it clear that Estevao's club situation will not prevent the coaching staff from nurturing his talent. "We hope he can show all the quality he has. We'll keep an eye on him," Ancelotti affirmed.

Advertisement Advertisement

"If he doesn't play a single minute at Chelsea, we'll keep an eye on him until the day we think he's no longer useful for the national team."

Related Topics

"Until the day we think he is useful... we'll keep an eye on him, giving him the opportunity to progress normally, as is necessary for a 19-year-old. These are different objectives from those at Chelsea," he asserted.

Ancelotti highlights positive side of limited club workload

Reflecting on both Estevao and Real Madrid's Endrick, Ancelotti argued that a lack of club minutes presents a silver lining on international duty. "I always believe that with one eye you have to look behind you, and with the other you have to look ahead," Ancelotti explained.

Advertisement

"Looking behind you means that obviously Estevao or Endrick would be better off having minutes to develop."

"But we can also say, in a positive way, that they arrive fresh, they are not tired. They can perform well with the national team," the coach noted.

Advertisement

Estevao prepares for Singapore friendly opportunities

Estevao will look to use the November matches against Japan and Singapore to showcase his sharp attack qualities.

Ancelotti plans to give his young forwards ample playing time across both fixtures.

Advertisement

The teenager joins up with the squad in Southeast Asia next week.