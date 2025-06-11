How to buy Women's Euro 2025 tickets: Ticket prices, resale and more information

Don’t miss out - how to buy Women’s Euro 2025 tickets today

Ever wanted to watch one of the biggest women's football tournaments in the world? Now is your chance, as you can watch all the action from the Women's Euro 2025, live in the flesh. Treat yourself or a loved one to watch some of the best footballers in Europe at this year's tournament in Switzerland, as Serena Wiegman's side are defending champions - you'll have to be there to see if they can be back-to-back champions.

Having beaten Germany 2-1 in extra time on home turf at Wembley in 2022, the Lionesses have been on a roll, reaching their first-ever World Cup Final a year after their Euro triumph. But other big nations in play will be looking to get their hands on the coveted trophy, including Germany, eight-time winners, 2017 champions Netherlands, Sweden and France, both Semi-Finalists in 2022.

Getty Images

One thing is sure: you don't want to miss a European competition when it comes around. Let GOAL provide all the vital information you need for the upcoming Women's Euro 2025, including where you can buy tickets, how much they will cost, and more.

Women's Euro 2025 Schedule

The Women's Euro 2025 begins on July 2nd, as Iceland takes on Finland in the opening match. But what's the schedule looking like? We've got you covered with all the information on every group game for the tournament:

Match Date Kick-off time (BST) Venue Tickets Iceland vs Finland 2nd July 2025 5:00 pm Arena Thun, Thun StubHub Switzerland vs Norway 2nd July 2025 8:00 pm St. Jakob-Park, Basel StubHub Belgium vs Italy 3rd July, 2025 5:00 pm Stade de Tourbillon, Sion StubHub Spain vs Portugal 3rd July, 2025 8:00 pm Stadion Wankdorf, Bern StubHub Denmark vs Sweden 4th July, 2025 5:00 pm Stade de Geneva, Geneva StubHub Germany vs Poland 4th July, 2025 8:00 pm Arena St.Gallen, St.Gallen StubHub Wales vs Netherlands 5th July, 2025 5:00 pm Allmend Stadio Luzern, Lucern StubHub France vs England 5th July, 2025 8:00 pm Stadion Letzigrun, Zurich StubHub Norway vs Finland 6th July, 2025 5:00 pm Stade de Tourbillon, Sion StubHub Switzerland vs Iceland 6th July, 2025 8:00 pm Stadion Wankdorf, Bern StubHub Spain vs Belgium 7th July, 2025 5:00 pm Arena Thun, Thun StubHub Portugal vs Italy 7th July 2025 8:00 pm Stade de Geneva, Geneva StubHub Germany vs Denmark 8th July, 2025 5:00 pm St. Jakob-Park, Basel StubHub Poland vs Sweden 8th July, 2025 8:00 pm Allmend Stadio Luzern, Lucern StubHub England vs Netherlands 9th July, 2025 5:00 pm Stadion Letzigrun, Zurich StubHub France vs Wales 9th July, 2025 8:00 pm Arena St.Gallen, St.Gallen StubHub Finland vs Switzerland 10th July, 2025 5:00 pm Stade de Geneva, Geneva StubHub Norway vs Iceland 10th July, 2025 8:00 pm Arena Thun, Thun StubHub Portugal vs Belgium 11th July, 2025 5:00 pm Stadion Wankdorf, Bern StubHub Italy vs Spain 11th July, 2025 8:00 pm Stade de Tourbillon, Sion StubHub Poland vs Denmark 12th July, 2025 5:00 pm Stadion Letzigrun, Zurich StubHub Sweden vs Germany 12th July, 2025 8:00 pm Allmend Stadio Luzern, Lucern StubHub England vs Wales 13th July, 2025 5:00 pm St. Jakob-Park, Basel StubHub Netherlands vs France 13th July, 2025 8:00 pm Arena St.Gallen, St.Gallen StubHub

How much do Women's Euro 2025 tickets cost?

Getty Images

The starting price for Women's Euro 2025 tickets starts anywhere from €42 and can go upwards of $1,500, depending on where you are seated. Of course, prices will also depend on the fixture and specific interest around it. If you want to catch the magic of the occasion in person, there are pricing options for everyone.

Where to buy Women's Euro 2025 tickets

Getty Images

You can buy Women's Euro 2025 tickets on the official UEFA website. However, since the general sale of tickets has been open for a while and was allocated on a first-come, first-served basis, there might now only be a limited number of official tickets available through these sites - a great ticketing option is through the resale site StubHub.

Resale Women's Euro 2025 tickets

Getty Images

In addition, fans can purchase seats on the secondary market. StubHub is one of the leading retailers for those seeking to buy tickets through alternative channels. StubHub is a legitimate merchant in the ticket resale marketplace and a safe place for fans to buy tickets. StubHub's website guarantees you will get tickets in time for the event you are attending and a valid entry ticket.

Just follow these steps on how to use StubHub, and you’ll be all set in no time.

Step 1: Create an account

It’s quick and totally worth it! Having an account lets you keep track of your purchases, so you always know what’s happening with your tickets. How to sign up: Head over to the StubHub International website. Click “Sign In” at the top of the page. When the login window pops up, scroll down and click “Sign Up”. Fill in your first and last name and email, and create a password – or make it even easier by signing up with Facebook, Google, or Apple. Hit “Sign Up”, and you’re good to go!

Step 2: Find the match you want to go to

Just type the team’s name in the search bar (or if you’ve got a specific city in mind instead, you can add that). You can use the filters under your profile icon to sort by city and date so you can find a game that fits your plans perfectly.

Step 3: Pick your tickets

You'll see all available tickets once you’re on the club’s page. These listings update constantly, so if you spot a good deal, don’t think twice – someone else might grab it first! When you’re ready, select your tickets and hit “Buy Now”.

Step 4: Time to check out

Before you lock in your purchase, take a quick moment to review all the details, especially the delivery method and estimated arrival date. Got a promo code? Click “Manage Discounts” to apply it. Now, choose your payment method: Credit or debit card, PayPal (instalments available if eligible), Apple Pay, or Google Pay. Once everything looks good, confirm and hit “Buy Now”. That’s it! Your tickets are officially booked. You’ll get a notification once they’re ready or on their way. Enjoy the match!

Where to stay for Women's Euro 2025

There are loads of accommodation options, including hotels, flats and hostels that you can book to stay at no matter your budget near St Jakob-Park - the host stadium of the opening and final match (alongside some other games).

In Basel, you're likely to find the roar of locals and travellers alike, celebrating the games going on at the stadium. You can stay right in the areas of Barfüsserplatz and Messeplatz to be in the heart of the action, which will both have Women's Euro Fanzones, including viewing areas, food trucks and drinks to enjoy.

Right in the centre is Altstadt (Old Town), and for those looking to soak up the history of Basel, this might be the perfect place. You'll find key landmarks like the Basel Minster and Town Hall, as well as a myriad of cafes and restaurants to park up at, so you'll never be short of things to do.

Looking for a fast-paced and exciting place to stay? Gundeldingen is known for being a popular place with a mix of spaces, including cafes, bars and parks to explore. Near the Rhine River is Clara, another bustling neighbourhood with a mix of traditional and modern buildings.

Or, for a neighbourhood nearer the stadium - and to cut down on your travel time - try somewhere like St. Alban, which is picturesque and a little quieter than the hustle and bustle of the city. It's also home to the St. Alban-Tal park, so you'll be able to put that on your itinerary, too.

No matter what you're searching for, you can use the map below to see the live prices and availability of where to stay in Basel, and you can even change the dates to suit your trip, too.

How to watch or stream the Women's Euros 2025

If you cannot buy Women's Euro 2025 tickets, the games will be shown live on BBC, ITV, and STV in the UK. You can also live stream the games on their respective online platforms, the BBC iPlayer, TVX, and STV Player.

In the US, you'll be able to catch all the Euro 2025 action on Fox Sports, which will be broadcasting the tournament this year. But if you're looking to stream the games online, FuboTV is an excellent streaming service option as it includes Fox Sports as part of its content portfolio. A monthly subscription starts from $84.99 and includes over 250 channels. To find out more about FuboTV plans, check out our in-depth guide.