How to live stream UEFA Women's EURO 2025 soccer matches in the US

GOAL's guide on how to live stream every UEFA Women's EURO 2025 soccer match this summer

Soccer fans will be gearing up for a summer of action, with the CONCACAF Gold Cup, FIFA Club World Cup, and the UEFA Women's EURO 2025 competition all taking place this June and July. Just because the domestic season has come to a close, it doesn't mean you have to suffer in silence until the new one starts.

Despite three competitions overlapping this summer, it's the Women's European Championship that has it all to play for, with the winners crowned undisputed champions of Europe on an international scale.

About UEFA Women's EURO 2025

This time around, the 14th edition of the tournament (and the third where the entry teams expanded to 16) will take place in Switzerland. The Women's EURO 25 competition will begin on July 2 and finish with the final on July 27.

The previous EURO event took place in England in 2022 (originally pushed back a year from 2021, thanks to the pandemic), where the host nation emerged as the overall winners, seeing off Germany in a hard-fought 2-1 victory. Reigning champions England will be looking to retain their crown, as the Lionesses face a stiff challenged from a number of teams, with the Netherlands, France, Germany and Spain all looking to dethrone them.

Getty Images Sport

Participating teams and the group stage

As mentioned, there are 16 teams taking part in this summer's Women's EURO 25 competition.

Group A Group B Group C Group D Switzerland Spain Germany France Norway Portugal Poland England Iceland Belgium Denmark Wales Finland Italy Sweden Netherlands

Key matches in the group stage

Each group will play two games on a single day, and will be staggered with other groups so not only is it fair in the sense that each team is getting equal rest days, but so there's live matches on every day throughout these early stages.

Some games to look out for in the opening week of fixtures, are as follows.

Date Match Kick-off (CT) July 3 Belgium v Italy 12PM July 3 Spain v Portugal 3PM July 4 Germany v Poland 3PM July 5 France v England 3PM July 11 Italy v Spain 3PM July 13 England v Wales 3PM

GOAL

Where to watch the Women's EURO 2025 tournament

If you're hoping to catch all the soccer action, the good news is it'll be broadcast around the world.

To catch all the matches live in the United States, there will be a few ways to do so.

One option is to tune into the soccer games on Disney+, who will be providing coverage for subscribers.

The other way is through FOX Sports or in Spanish with ViX, the latter also covering American Samoa, Guam, Mariana Islands, Midway, Puerto Rico and the US Virgin Islands. FOX Sports is accessible through a number of major OTT streaming providers, as listed below with complete television subscriptions.

How much will a subscription cost?

Now you know where all the live action is, you'll have to make sure you are subscribed to the correct providers in order to see every moment of the tournament. The price plans vary, ranging from short-term costs with the likes of Disney+, to longer term contract television packages which include FOX Sports as well as hundreds of other channels.

Provider Contract length Cost Added benefit Disney+ Thousands of movie and shows Monthly (Basic with Ads) One month From $9.99 Annually (Premium, with Ads) 12 months $159.99 ViX Spanish-speaking coverage With Ads One month $5.99 Without Ads One month $8.99 ViX Premium 12 months $59.99 Fubo (FOX Sports) 12 months From $84.99 234+ channels Sling TV Blue (FOX Sports) 12 months From $50.99 47+ channels DIRECTV (FOX Sports) 12 months From $79.99 90+ channels YouTube TV (FOX Sports) 12 months From $82.99 138+ channels

Don't miss out

The UEFA Women's EURO 2025 tournament is taking place throughout most of July, across a number of providers in the United States. So make sure you check where it's available and that you are already subscribed to one of the above providers if you want to catch all the soccer highlights from the upcoming European competition.